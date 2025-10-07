A Jewel For The Showgirl: How Anayah’s Indian Craftsmanship Found Its Way To Taylor Swift’s World

Every Taylor Swift era has its own visual dictionary. Folklore was moody and muted — cottagecore spun in soft linen and solitude. Midnights glittered in lavender sequins and introspection. But The Life of a Showgirl? It’s a spectacle, spun in gold thread, mirror flashes, and the heartbeat of a spotlight. It’s the rebirth of glamour — unapologetic in its glitz and steeped in nostalgia for the razzle-dazzle of old Hollywood. And right at the centre of this new aesthetic universe sits a piece of Indian artistry: the Basbas choker set by Anayah Jewellery, designed by Nilofar Jaques.

The visuals of Swift’s new album rollout — all feathers, champagne tones, and stage decadence — glimmer with a love for performance and reinvention. Amidst that glow, the Basbas choker shone as a sparkling styling choice by her long-time stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer.

When asked about the collaboration, Jaques smiles. “This was purely a stylist-led moment,” she recalls. “I was pleasantly surprised to see it materialise. Honestly, I was ecstatic. Everything Taylor Swift does becomes a major pop culture moment that transcends beyond music, and seeing an icon of her stature wearing jewels from our brand — especially for an album as opulent and glamorous as The Life of a Showgirl — felt like the perfect match with our design DNA.”

The Choker That Crossed Continents

Taylor’s choice — the Basbas choker set — wasn’t custom-made for her. It wasn’t designed with a specific celebrity or project in mind. It was simply one of those pieces that seemed destined to travel, to find its moment. “It’s one of those designs I created knowing it would be a timeless addition to any wardrobe,” Jaques explains. “It bridges seasons and trends effortlessly — that balance of classic and contemporary that always feels relevant.”

Unlike most celebrity collaborations, this wasn’t the product of a back-and-forth with stylists or creative direction from a star’s team. Instead, it was serendipity. “Since it was a stylist-led moment, there wasn’t direct creative direction from her team,” she clarifies. “It was more about a natural synergy between Swift’s album aesthetic and our brand’s spirit.”

And that synergy feels effortless — Swift’s Showgirl era, with its blend of old-world glamour and modern storytelling, mirrors Anayah’s very ethos: heritage meeting the present, craftsmanship reframed through a global lens.

The Anayah Aesthetic

If you’re discovering Anayah Jewellery for the first time, imagine pieces that sit at the intersection of vintage elegance and contemporary confidence. There’s drama, but never excess; sparkle, but with soul. “If I were to describe Anayah to someone discovering the brand for the first time,” Jaques says thoughtfully, “I’d say it sits perfectly at the sweet spot between timeless sophistication and contemporary flair. It carries a classic elegance that seamlessly merges with modern sensibilities, making it feel effortlessly current.”

That design philosophy is deeply personal for her. Born in India and now based in the UK, Jaques’ own life mirrors the duality her brand embodies. “The balance comes naturally to me because it mirrors my own life,” she reflects. “As an Indian designer living in the UK, I carry my heritage with me while embracing the modern pace of design in the city I now call home. It’s art imitating life, I suppose.”

The Hands Behind the Sparkle

Behind every Anayah creation are the hands of Indian artisans — the quiet custodians of centuries-old craftsmanship. Jaques is quick to credit them for the brand’s distinct beauty.

“Indian artisans are the true backbone of this brand,” she says with conviction. “They possess an unparalleled understanding of the nuance, fragility, and intricacy that jewellery-making demands. You can envision any design, and their extraordinary craftsmanship will bring it to life with effortless precision.”

It’s this reverence for craft, paired with her modern eye, that has turned Anayah into one of the most exciting emerging names in the global jewellery space.

From London to Los Angeles, and Everywhere In Between

When Jaques founded Anayah, she didn’t imagine how far the brand would travel — from editorials in international publications to being spotted on celebrities and red carpets across continents. “If I’m being honest,” she admits, “Anayah has already experienced several major milestones — from celebrity sightings to significant placements. So while this is certainly a pivotal moment, the brand’s growth and recognition have evolved into something far beyond what I initially envisioned, and now form such an integral part of its journey.”

But seeing Anayah represented by Swift — one of the world’s biggest cultural forces — hits differently. It’s not just about visibility; it’s about validation for a creative philosophy rooted in blending worlds.

Indian Craftsmanship, Global Spotlight

Jaques’ moment also reflects a broader shift. Indian luxury jewellery is no longer confined to traditional wear or cultural contexts. It’s now seen on global red carpets, in music videos, and on couture runways — embraced by stylists and icons alike. “Indian jewellery has always stood apart for its craftsmanship, quality, and the deep cultural heritage it represents,” she says. “While global recognition is certainly valuable, the Indian jewellery market is already substantial on its own — thriving and evolving without ever needing external validation.”

via GIPHY

Still, there’s something undeniably powerful about seeing a piece of Indian artistry gleam in one of the most-watched visual moments of the year. It’s symbolic of where fashion and culture are headed — where Made in India doesn’t just signify tradition, but also innovation, luxury, and global relevance.

A Bejeweled Full-Circle Moment

In many ways, this collaboration — accidental or not — is a testament to how artistry transcends geography. From an Indian artisan’s workshop to a London studio, and now adorning the neck of one of the world’s most celebrated performers, the Basbas choker tells a story of connection, legacy, and beauty that knows no borders. And if Jaques could dedicate one Taylor Swift song to this moment? She doesn’t hesitate. “How can I not say Bejeweled after this?” she laughs. “It almost feels inevitable.”

Indeed, it does. In a world where everything Taylor touches turns to cultural gold, it’s only fitting that one of her most luminous new looks glimmers with a touch of Indian brilliance.





