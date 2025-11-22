Brrr! These Winter Bag Trends Are The Coolest Of The Season

Gift-giving season is in full swing, but I’ll be the first to admit: A handbag is a personal style choice. But who says you can’t gift yourself a fresh new purse for the holidays?

Set between the traditional fall and spring runways, winter is a season to reflect inwards — in our wardrobes, that is. What was your favorite everyday handbag that year? What’s your holiday party style? What do you want your aesthetic to be in the coming year?

Whatever your answers are, bags are the way to start when it comes to expressing your style, and this winter happens to be the most versatile when it comes to trends to shop. From the runways to your wishlist, these are the winter 2025 bag trends you’ll want to keep your eye on.

The Drawstring Pouch

Photograph: (Courtesy of Sophie Buhai)

If there was one handbag trend from the spring/summer 2026 runways that is super easy to get in on early, it’s a pouch bag. Often found in vintage styles and characterised by a drawstring closure and simple, streamlined silhouette — like those found on the Prada runway — pouch bags are perfect for holiday parties and errands alike.

Winter Greys

Photograph: (Courtesy of Toteme)

If there’s any season to wear grey, it’s winter. Sure, brown is having its moment, but a chic, sleek shade of grey is the perfect alternative (or addition) to winter neutrals. Whether leather or suede, dark or light, grey adds dimension, despite its reputation. It also helps that even outside of bags, corporate grey has trended over the past few seasons.

Chic Minimalism

Photograph: (Courtesy of St. Agni)

We’ve never had more options for sleek, nondescript handbags in a range of price points, and I’m living for it. For those of us who lean towards minimalism, now is our time. These bags are absolute classics, made timeless by easy silhouettes, quality leather, and minimal hardware. Even though they’re subtle, these effortlessly elegant handbags still make a statement.

Return Of The Slouch

Photograph: (Courtesy of Massimo Dutti)

Slouchy totes aren’t going out of style any time soon, especially with the return of boho-chic and indie sleaze. Carrying everything you could possibly need for an entire day away has never been more stylish.

Hand Held

Photograph: (Courtesy of Loewe)

Any handbag can be hand-held; it just depends on how you choose to style it. Oversized, slouchy clutches, though, are an easy way to get in on the trend if you’re new to it. The best part? Most of these come with optional straps so you can wear them however you please, though there is just something so elevated about a clutch held close to your dress or coat — and with a leather glove to top it off.

Nostalgic It Bags

Photograph: (Courtesy of Balenciaga)

Everything old is new again, especially the must-have handbags of the season. Design houses are reintroducing archived styles for the modern age, like the Chloé Paddington and the Balenciaga Le City, and these investment pieces are sure to stick around in the Zeitgeist and in your wardrobe. Remember those Coach bags you wanted (or had) as a tween? They’re back and cooler than ever, too.

Animal Print

Photograph: (Courtesy of Khaite)

Leopard, snake, zebra, and cow prints have taken over the fashion world this season. The bolder the print, the better. Animal print handbags are the new must-have accent piece, no matter which print you choose.

Jewel Tones

Photograph: ( Courtesy of Verafied)

Dark jewel tones are both luxurious and expressive in winter, and with hunter green, burgundy, and burnt orange being the standout colors of the season, there’s even more reason to add these shades to your winter wardrobe. Even beyond winter, these hues are sure to stay evergreen (no pun intended) for seasons to come.

Why Trust ELLE?

Every product featured on ELLE.com is independently researched, tested, or editor-approved. We only recommend products that we stand behind, and the merchandise featured on our site is always driven by editorial and product testing standards, not by affiliate deals or advertising relationships. Any content created in partnership with advertisers is marked as such.

Read the original article on ELLE.COM.