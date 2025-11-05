Carry On Couture: The Rise Of Indian Luxury Bags

Shah’s approach reflects a broader shift in Indian accessory design: craftsmanship as the origin, not the embellishment. What this means is that the materials themselves take centre stage and aren’t just used superficially. While each piece draws from ancestral techniques — from Kutch embroidery to Kantha, beadwork, mirror work, and more — their silhouettes (hobo bags, backpacks, laptop sleeves, fanny packs, clutches) are unmistakably modern.

SHIFTING PERCEPTIONS

In a world dominated by fast fashion, the luxury bag is slowing down. Brands like Ahikoza by Brahm, seen on red carpets in the arms of Khloé Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and most recently Lauren Sánchez, aren’t defined by trends alone. Founder and creative director, Namrata Karad, shares that while her pieces might look contemporary, she’s also deeply inspired by Indian artistic traditions: “Each of our crafts, whether it's Kanjivaram, Paithani or Kutchi embroidery, is so unique in its design language.

But the one thing that threads them together is the intentional process of honouring the craft, something I infuse in my own label.” Her work often showcases rich fabrics like zardozi or brocade with clean, modern lines. While Karad may have faced challenges in her journey, manufacturing hasn’t been one of them. “India is gaining global recognition and admiration more than ever. I think we’ll see more premium accessories gain credibility for being proudly made in India.”

Ahizoka by Brahm



Dilip Kapur, founder and President, Hidesign, has witnessed the evolution of Indian luxury firsthand since launching the brand in the late 1970s. “At the time, India had no premium leather-goods market. International demand came first. It took nearly two decades before Indian consumers began to associate Indian-made with luxury,” he recalls. Today, Hidesign stands as a rare Indian-origin luxury brand competing alongside global giants. What sets it apart is integrity: vegetable-tanned leathers, brass hardware, and handcrafted production in Auroville.