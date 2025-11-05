Carry On Couture: The Rise Of Indian Luxury Bags

For centuries, India's craftsmanship has been coveted around the world — its textiles and crafts once traded like treasure. Yet, despite this rich history, Indian craftsmanship has often been overlooked in the global luxury narrative, where European brands have traditionally taken centre stage. That story is shifting. India’s legacy of artistry has a new form: bags that combine time-honoured traditions with modern design. No longer just accessories, these handcrafted pieces are fast becoming symbols of conscious luxury, proudly rooted in Indian tradition, and ready for their global debut.
Over the past decade, a new wave of Indian bag designers and brands have managed to redefine what it means to be ‘Made in India.’ Take, for instance, Sabyasachi’s monogrammed bags. Boldly emblazoned with the royal Bengal tiger logo, the accessory signals that Indian fashion is not just honouring our legacy, but also paving the way for the future.
This is certainly not a one-brand phenomenon. The carryalls that were once bundled under the umbrella of ethnic and boho-chic are now being redefined through sharp design, refined craftsmanship and a global sensibility. India-made bags are not limited to potlis during the wedding season anymore; they’ve evolved into symbols of high luxury, sporting structured silhouettes and thoughtful storytelling.
RETURN TO CRAFT
For decades, global luxury fashion houses have been outsourcing intricate beadwork and embroidery to artisan centres in India. But today, the global fashion industry acknowledges Indian craftsmanship with newfound respect.
Designer Puneet Gupta has made it his mission to elevate Indian karigari to couture level. “India is a treasure trove of artisanal wisdom. Each bag we create is a miniature canvas, layered with stories of craftsmanship passed down through generations,” he shares. Gupta’s pieces feature traditional techniques, such as zardozi, dabka, and hand-beading, applied to contemporary forms, including minaudières, red-carpet clutches, and crossbody bags. “It’s a delicate dance between old-world charm and modern sophistication,” he says.
Gupta admits that for decades, ‘Made in India’ was wrongly equated with affordability over artistry. “One of our biggest challenges was to reposition Indian-made products as couture-level pieces. It took time to educate consumers that our craftsmanship can rival any European atelier, especially in detail and soul.” Now, his clientele includes brides in Dubai, collectors in Milan and connoisseurs in New York. Looking ahead, he believes Indian bag brands will help define the next era of mindful luxury: rich in narrative, respectful of heritage and emotionally resonant.
Designer Vipul Shah, whose eponymous label has attracted celebrity clients from both India and abroad, agrees with the shifting narrative: "For years, international brands led the luxury scene, but today, Indian labels are carving their own identity. Consumers are looking for authenticity — something beyond the logo. Indian designers are offering exactly that: rich storytelling, artisanal depth, and a sense of individuality.”
Shah’s approach reflects a broader shift in Indian accessory design: craftsmanship as the origin, not the embellishment. What this means is that the materials themselves take centre stage and aren’t just used superficially. While each piece draws from ancestral techniques — from Kutch embroidery to Kantha, beadwork, mirror work, and more — their silhouettes (hobo bags, backpacks, laptop sleeves, fanny packs, clutches) are unmistakably modern.
SHIFTING PERCEPTIONS
In a world dominated by fast fashion, the luxury bag is slowing down. Brands like Ahikoza by Brahm, seen on red carpets in the arms of Khloé Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and most recently Lauren Sánchez, aren’t defined by trends alone. Founder and creative director, Namrata Karad, shares that while her pieces might look contemporary, she’s also deeply inspired by Indian artistic traditions: “Each of our crafts, whether it's Kanjivaram, Paithani or Kutchi embroidery, is so unique in its design language.
But the one thing that threads them together is the intentional process of honouring the craft, something I infuse in my own label.” Her work often showcases rich fabrics like zardozi or brocade with clean, modern lines. While Karad may have faced challenges in her journey, manufacturing hasn’t been one of them. “India is gaining global recognition and admiration more than ever. I think we’ll see more premium accessories gain credibility for being proudly made in India.”
Dilip Kapur, founder and President, Hidesign, has witnessed the evolution of Indian luxury firsthand since launching the brand in the late 1970s. “At the time, India had no premium leather-goods market. International demand came first. It took nearly two decades before Indian consumers began to associate Indian-made with luxury,” he recalls. Today, Hidesign stands as a rare Indian-origin luxury brand competing alongside global giants. What sets it apart is integrity: vegetable-tanned leathers, brass hardware, and handcrafted production in Auroville.
“We never polished or over-processed our leather. The rawness became our signature.” According to Kapur, authenticity is now a strength, not a limitation. “We bring stories of Pondicherry, of sustainability, of women-led craftsmanship. When Louis Vuitton invested in our brand, they told us explicitly: ‘Don’t pretend to be European; tell your Indian origin story.’ That clarity helped us position ourselves authentically.”
DESIGN FORWARD
Shivam Punjya, founder and creative director, Behno New York, is also one of the voices helping rewrite the story. While the bags from the brand are designed in New York, they are produced entirely in India. “Ten years ago, the West viewed ‘Made in India’ through a limited lens — sweatshops, low quality, hippie vibes. We wanted to change that.”
At Behno, the emphasis is on precision and restraint: sharp silhouettes, minimal
detailing, and masterful construction. Punjya’s label believes in quiet luxury: no loud logos, no maximalism, just thoughtful design and technical finesse. “We see our role as paving the ground for Indian bag design by showcasing that craftsmanship from the subcontinent is indeed aligned with a global design vocabulary that can be refined, architectural, and understated,” he adds.
He believes that in the last decade, what’s also changed is the Indian consumer. “A decade ago, logos and loud statements may have signalled status. Today, there’s a growing appetite for subtler forms of luxury. When it comes to bags, the Indian consumer wants pieces that are well-made and feel innately personal, timeless and powerful.”
Indeed, the new breed of Indian bag brands has a new offering: depth. Whether it’s through slow production, heritage crafts or modern design, they’re ushering in a new chapter of luxury, one that’s authentic and proudly Indian.
