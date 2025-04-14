ELLE Beauty Radar: The Olsen Dip Is Back, And I’m Spiritually In 2006 Again

You know those trends that feel like a warm hug from your teenage self? The Olsen Dip is exactly that. It’s giving 2007 MySpace girl meets West Village vintage vibe. It's Mary-Kate and Ashley swanning around in oversized Starbucks cups, massive Balenciaga bags, and scarves that could double as tents. And yes—that hair. The dip dye. The grown-out, too-cool-to-care brunette-to-blonde hair that told the world, “I am chic, chaotic, and possibly spiritually aligned with Stevie Nicks.” It’s back and I, for one, am already texting my hairdresser.

Before Boho Was a Buzzword, There Were the Olsens

Look, if you didn’t want to be Mary-Kate Olsen in 2005, you’re lying to yourself. The Olsen twins basically invented Tumblr-core before Tumblr was even a thing. They floated through the early 2000s looking like ethereal bag-lady heiresses, and we ate it up. But their greatest beauty contribution was that lived-in, sun-bleached, “my hair has been kissed by the beach gods themselves” dip dye. Dark roots, light ends, and zero effort. It was grunge meets glamour, and it worked because it was messy on purpose.

Dip Dye - The Hair Trend That Refused to Die

Most of us spent the 2010s chasing perfect balayage like it was a personality trait. We wanted seamless blends, glossy finishes, and hair so perfect it practically gaslit you into thinking it styled itself. But trends are changing. Perfection is out. Chaos (the stylish kind) is in.

That’s why the Olsen Dip—aka the anti-balayage dip dye—is the moment. It's not about precision; it's about vibe. It’s supposed to look like you dyed your hair months ago and then just… didn’t do anything else.

You don’t need to run to the salon every six weeks. You don’t need to panic about root regrowth. It’s hair that works with you, not against you. And in a world where everyone is still pretending to be that girl who drinks green juice and wakes up at 5 am to do Pilates, I would personally like to opt out and instead embrace hair that says, “I might be spiralling, but I’m still serving.”

The Tumblr-Core Comeback We Deserve

Photograph: (Getty Images)

If you were on Tumblr in 2012, you probably attempted this look in your bathroom using boxed bleach and a prayer. (Shout out to my crunchy orange ends. You did your best.) But the 2024 version of the dip dye is more refined. Softer. Grown-up. We are picking honeyed blondes, subtle caramels, and rich brunettes that fade like a perfect sunset. You get all the drama of blonde ends without the trauma of a full bleach session. Plus, it literally gets better the longer you leave it. How many things in life can you say that about? Also, if Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber start rocking it next month, don’t act like you didn’t hear it here first.

How to Get the Look Without Accidentally Frying Your Hair Off

Look, I’ve done the at-home version. It involved a YouTube tutorial, a box of bleach, and enough regret to last a lifetime. So trust me when I say: go to a pro. Ask for natural roots, sun-kissed ends, and a “cool girl but make it accidental” finish. Keep it cute with toning treatments and hydrating masks. Let it do its thing. Messy buns, beach waves, or slept-on braids—it all works.

Trends come and go, but the Olsen Dip has the staying power of a Mean Girls quote. It’s low-maintenance, high-impact, and lets you channel your inner boho heiress without needing to sell a kidney for upkeep. So yes—I will be bleaching my ends. I will be pretending I’m an Olsen twin on the streets of SoHo. And I will be doing it with the kind of chaotic, carefree energy that made this trend iconic in the first place.

Cover Photo: Getty Images