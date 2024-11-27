ELLE 5ves: Glow Like A Goddess On Your Big Day With These Highlighters

On your wedding day, all eyes are on you, and those cameras capture every angle. You want to look like yourself, but the most radiant, luminous version. To pull that off, you need the perfect highlighter, that one beauty product that will have you shimmering under the lights. I’ve rounded up five incredible highlighters that can give you the luminous look you’re after. A subtle glow or a blinding gleam, no matter what your preference is these picks have you covered.

1. Stila Cosmetics Heaven's Hue Hydro-Luminator

This one is known for its intense glow, making it a serious contender if you’re after that high-glamour look on your big day. It’s soft and easy to blend, so it feels luxurious and lightweight. This isn’t just a highlighter for your cheeks; you can use it all over. Collarbone, shoulders, even décolletage. I’m obsessed. The shine is insane, and I love how easily it glides on.

Why it’s great for brides: If you’re having a night wedding or your theme is extra-glam (chandeliers, champagne towers, the works), this one will catch every glimmer of light in the room. Plus, its gorgeous shade looks stunning in photos.

2. Moira Sun Glow Face & Body Highlighter

Moira is one of those brands whose quality is quickly making it a cult favourite, especially for highlighters like Moira Sun Glow Face & Body Highlighter. This one is all about that golden hour kind of glow. What makes it so amazing is its buttery texture. The powder is super soft, almost creamy, and blends like a dream. The shimmer is finely milled, so you won’t get that thick, artificial look some highlighters can give. The shades lean warm and gold, so this is ideal if you want to bring out that goddess warmth. I love that Moira doesn’t break the bank, but it performs just as well as high-end highlighters. The texture is smooth, and it just melts into your skin, giving you a natural glow. If you want something less flashy but still eye-catching, this is a great pick.

Why it’s great for brides: If your wedding is outdoors, particularly in the late afternoon, this one will give you a “lit from within” warmth that’s absolutely stunning. It’s a perfect highlighter for any bride going for a warm, sun-kissed vibe.

3. Wet n Wild MegaGlo™ Highlighting Powder

This little drugstore gem is here to save the day and your budget! Wet n Wild MegaGlo™ Highlighting Powder is loved for being affordable without compromising on quality, and it’s a go-to for makeup artists. It is known for its soft, buildable formula. It’s subtle at first swipe but totally buildable, so you can go from “just a hint” to a full-blown glow. It’s also versatile, coming in various shades to suit different skin tones, which is a major plus. For the price, you really can’t beat this highlighter. It’s easy to apply, stays on beautifully, and photographs well. I always have it in my makeup bag when I need a quick touch-up.

Why it’s great for brides: If you’re going for a natural look but still want a radiant boost, this highlighter is subtle enough to keep things classy, but it can also be layered for a stronger glow.

4. Milk Makeup Highlighter

This highlighter is all about dewy, glass-like skin. Milk Makeup is known for its natural, no-fuss vibe, and this highlighter stick is no different. It’s formulated with avocado oil and mango butter, which means it hydrates while it highlights. It’s perfect if you want that glossy, almost wet look that’s super on-trend right now. This highlighter stick is also incredibly easy to use. You just swipe it on, blend it with your fingers, and you’re set. It’s lightweight, so it never feels greasy or heavy. This one feels like a skincare-meets-makeup product, and I love that about it. It’s so easy to use, and it gives you that fresh, glowy look without looking like makeup.

Why it’s great for brides: This is the highlighter for a bride who wants to look fresh, dewy, and effortlessly beautiful. If you’re having a day wedding, this highlighter will give you that natural “I just woke up like this” glow.

5. Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

The Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector is a cult-favourite highlighter reborn with a universally flattering champagne-peach glow. Its creamy, finely milled formula applies easily, delivering a radiant, lit-from-within finish that enhances any complexion. Perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions, its buildable shimmer allows you to control the intensity, from a subtle glow to full-on glam.

Why it’s great for brides: Its soft, natural radiance photographs beautifully, making it ideal for wedding day makeup. Long-lasting and flattering under any lighting, it ensures a luminous, bridal glow that lasts all day.

These highlighters make sure you look and feel like a true glowing goddess on your special day.