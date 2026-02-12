Get The Look: Khushi Kapoor’s Flawless Winged Eyeliner

If there’s one eyeliner look I keep coming back to lately, it’s Khushi Kapoor’s. It’s the kind of wing that subtly sharpens the eyes before you even register the makeup itself, polished, flattering, and quietly powerful.

What I love most is how balanced it feels. She pairs a softly diffused shadow with a crisp, lifted wing, creating that doe-eyed shape with just the right amount of definition. Nothing feels harsh or overdone. Instead of heavy pigment or dramatic, graphic lines, the magic is in the contrast, softly blurred along the lash line, clean and structured at the tail.

Below, I’m breaking down exactly how to recreate that balance: a softly smoked base to frame the eyes, a controlled wing for lift, and a few finishing touches that pull everything together beautifully.

Step-by-Step Guide to the Perfect Winged Liner

Step 1: Prep and prime your eyelids

Begin on a clean lid by removing any residual oil, then apply a thin layer of eye primer or concealer to even out texture and tone. Lightly set it so the surface is smooth but not dry, to create an even surface for liner application.

Step 2: Map out your wing angle

Before you begin drawing, you must decide the direction of the wing. It’s always best to extend the wing along the natural angle of the lower lashes, toward the tail of the brow. This alignment lifts the eye naturally and prevents the wing from pulling downward.

Step 3: Draw the base line

Begin at the centre of the lid and work outward, keeping the line close to the lashes. Starting too far in can crowd the eye as a liner too close to the inner corner can make the eye appear smaller, building from the middle keeps the look open and controlled.

Step 4: Create the wing flick

With short, steady strokes, extend the eyeliner outward along your mapped angle. Keep the flick sharp but controlled as its job is to lift the eye, not overpower it.

Step 5: Fill and perfect

Connect the wing back to the lash line and fill in any gaps. When pairing the liner with a smoked base, softly blur the inner edge before it sets completely. Finish it up by checking symmetry with your eyes open, making micro-adjustments rather than redrawing entirely.

Remember that precision comes from building the liner gradually, with intention guiding every step.

Eye Makeup Tips for Different Eye Shapes

We find that almond eyes are the most flexible; nearly every liner style works, from fine flicks to elongated wings. For round eyes, apply a darker eyeliner or eyeshadow on the outer corners of the upper lash line to elongate, avoiding heavy liner on the waterline. Hooded eyes need visibility, so you must apply the liner slightly higher so that the wing shows when your eyes are open.

If your shape is downturned angle the wing upward and add depth to the outer upper lid to counteract the natural downturn while simultaneously keeping the lashes curled and directed upward. For those with Monolids we recommend extending the eyeliner beyond the outer corner with a softly smudged edge; a defined brow and nude lower waterline help to open up the eye further. Upturned eyes shine with liner focused on the outer half only, leaving the inner corner clean.

Deep-set eyes benefit with liner that starts midway across the lid rather than at the inner corner as it helps them appear larger while close-set eyes need visual spacing, bright inner corners paired with liner focused on the outer half of the eye help widen the look. Wide-set eyes balance best with a clean line on top and bottom and a short, upward wing.

The best part about eyeliner is it’s ability to completely transform your eyelook and that’s it adapts to eye each shape rather than forcing symmetry.

Common Winged Eyeliner Mistakes to Avoid

A common way to compromise a wing is committing too much pigment too soon. Starting with a heavy line limits flexibility and makes correction harder than it needs to be. Establish shape before building thickness on your liner. Another miscalculation is a downward drag on the wing. This causes the eyeliner to flatten the eye instead of lifting it. Always make sure that you’re aligning the flick with the natural upward trajectory of the lower lashes, as this helps keep the eye shape open.

Neglecting lid prep is another silent disruptor and doing so can cause the eye makeup to fragment or migrate, particularly on hooded eyes. Finally, speed works against precision when it comes to building the perfected winged liner look. Wings built in one sweeping motion rarely land evenly whereas controlled, incremental strokes allow for adjustment and symmetry, producing a precise finish.

Master the Makeup Look

The most effective celebrity eyeliner looks rely on control, and that’s exactly why Khushi Kapoor’s wing works. Her liner enhances her eye structure rather than overpowering it, which is why it feels polished.

FAQ

1: What face shape suits winged eyeliner?

Winged eyeliner suits all face shapes when the angle and length are adjusted to complement the eyes rather than the face.

2: Which eyeliner style is most attractive?

A clean, upward wing that follows the natural eye shape is consistently the most flattering and universally attractive style.

