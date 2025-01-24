Sensitive Skin Salvation: The Range That Calms And Cares

If your skin could talk, it would probably be begging for a little extra kindness—and that’s exactly where Bepanthen’s Sensi skincare range steps in. *Known as the world’s No.1 skincare brand and created for dry and sensitive skin that’s no stranger to itchiness, redness, irritation, and that all-too-familiar “why does my face feel this way?” struggle, this range promises to bring balance back. Naturally, we had to try it and share our verdict with you.

1. SensiControl Daily Face Wash

The lightweight gel texture cleanses gently, leaving your face refreshed without the dreaded post-wash tightness, preserving the skin's natural barrier. Enriched with pro-vitamin B5, prebiotic and niacinamide it helps maintain your skin’s natural barrier, making it perfect for daily use. No more irritation—just clean, hydrated, happy skin ready to take on the day from the very first use.

2. SensiControl Daily Gentle Body Wash

If you’ve sworn off soap for making your skin feel itchy and irritable, this body wash will convert you.The body wash provides 24 hour hydration, starting in the shower. The soap-free, gel formula, infused with glycerin, pro-vitamin B5 and prebiotic delicately cleanses the skin leaving it moisturised and healthy. Fragrance-free and fuss-free, it’s ideal for sensitive skin that craves a soothing, no-frills cleanse.

3. SensiControl Daily Moisturizing Cream

Sensitive skin meets its match with this lightweight yet deeply hydrating cream. Packed with pro-vitamin B5, prebiotic, ceramide, rosemary, limnanthes oil and seabuckthorn oil, it restores damaged skin barrier within 15 days. Delivers long-lasting hydration without greasiness and is ideal for dry and sensitive skin types. Absorbs effortlessly, leaving skin balanced and soothed. It's perfect for both face and body, keeping you ready to conquer the day!

4. SensiCalm Cream

SensiCalm is a true miracle worker for extremely dry skin, especially before a big event. Powered by its unique Lipid Lamellar Technology (LL Technology), this cream helps repair the skin barrier while calming, healing, and soothing. Infused with lipids, it leaves your skin feeling smooth, hydrated, and event-ready, making it the ultimate skin savior for moments when extra care is needed. It also provides rapid relief from itching within 30 minutes.

Why We Love the Sensi Range

The Bepanthen range is a holistic skincare solution designed to repair, cleanse, and moisturise dry, sensitive skin. Free from fragrances, colourants, and parabens, it is gentle yet effective, providing a soothing, restorative experience with every use. Formulated with unique ingredients, it works to nourish and heal the skin from within, making it healthy, resilient, and balanced. Dermatologist-approved, this range is perfect for delicate skin types, offering protection and care without any irritants.

*Disclaimer: CH-20241119-58. Bepanthen EMS Data Compendium. *Nicholas Halls global CHC database. DB6 MAT Q4 2022. Non-prescription. Medicated.