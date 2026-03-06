From A Punjabi Mehendi Carnival To A Maharashtrian Ceremony: Inside Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

When Arjun Tendulkar married Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5, the celebrations reflected a union shaped by family, friendship and cultural heritage. Planned by Eternity by Trinity, the wedding unfolded across multiple ceremonies that honoured the couple’s Maharashtrian and Punjabi roots while keeping the focus firmly on the rituals and the families at their centre.

For Tendulkar, a domestic cricketer who has played for Mumbai and Assam and appeared in the IPL, the wedding marked a personal milestone beyond the cricket field. As the son of Sachin Tendulkar, his life has long existed in the public eye. Yet the celebrations felt deeply grounded in family traditions and close relationships.

Saaniya Chandhok brings her own legacy and professional identity into the partnership. A London School of Economics graduate and entrepreneur, she runs a luxury pet spa venture in Mumbai. Their story began years before the wedding festivities. Arjun and Saaniya moved within the same social circles and were introduced through Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, who shares a close friendship with Saaniya. What started as a familiar friendship gradually evolved into a relationship.

Photograph: Epic Stories

When it came time to design the wedding celebrations, both families were clear about what they wanted the events to represent. The planners recall that the vision was anchored in cultural heritage rather than spectacle.

“From our very first conversation, the family’s brief was clear. They wanted a celebration rooted in their cultural identities, not something that felt performative or overly extravagant,” say Vismay Chokshi, Founder and Director, and Gehna Alimchandani, CEO of Eternity by Trinity.

The festivities began with a Mehendi celebration that drew inspiration from the bride’s Punjabi roots. The planners transformed the venue into a lively bazaar style setting filled with colour, music and interactive experiences.

“The Mehendi was envisioned as a celebration of joy and colour,” they explain. “We wanted it to feel like a vibrant Punjabi bazaar. The idea was to create an experience where every guest could participate rather than simply watch the celebration unfold.”

Guests moved through carefully curated stalls that featured elements meaningful to the bride’s family. Several specialties were sourced from Amritsar, allowing guests to explore food and keepsakes tied to Punjabi culture. A large floral swing installation became a central gathering point, while different sections of the venue were designed as experience zones that blended celebration with visual storytelling.

The wedding ceremony itself shifted to a Maharashtrian aesthetic that honoured the groom’s heritage. The most striking architectural element was a 270 degree mandap that allowed guests to view the ceremony from multiple sides, bringing them closer to the rituals.

“The 270 degree mandap was created so that guests felt included in the ceremony rather than distanced from it,” the planners explain. “It allowed for better visibility and created a sense of collective participation, which was very important to the family.”

The décor featured soft florals including baby’s breath layered with off white, blush and muted gold accents. The arrangement framed the rituals while keeping the visual focus on the ceremony itself. Live music added emotional depth to the moment. Singer Harshdeep Kaur accompanied the bride’s entry, while Shankar Mahadevan performed the traditional Mangalashtak during the rituals.

Saaniya’s bridal look embraced classic Indian wedding codes. She wore a richly embroidered red saree with intricate zari work and heavy gold borders. Her jewellery included a statement choker, matching earrings and stacked bangles that complemented the red and gold palette. Arjun matched the ceremonial tone in a deep red sherwani embellished with gold embroidery and traditional motifs.

Another key element of the wedding was the traditional Maharashtrian Pangat dining experience, where guests are seated in rows for a ceremonial meal. Executing this for a large guest list required extensive coordination, yet the planners describe it as an essential cultural detail.

“The Maharashtrian Pangat was a non-negotiable element,” they say. “It required detailed coordination across multiple teams and spaces, but preserving the authenticity of the tradition was very important to the family.”

The wedding drew a high profile guest list that reflected the Tendulkar family’s wide circle across sports, entertainment and business. Figures from Indian cricket, Bollywood and the corporate world gathered to celebrate the couple’s union, turning the ceremony into one of the most talked about weddings of the season.

Yet beyond the celebrity presence and large scale celebrations, the wedding ultimately told a more personal story. A friendship that grew into a relationship. Two families who have known each other for years. Two cultural traditions meeting through ritual, food and celebration.

For Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, the wedding was less about spectacle and more about marking the beginning of a new chapter surrounded by the people who have shaped their lives.

