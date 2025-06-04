Exclusive: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Wedding Was At Home With A Beautiful Forest Theme

Theirs is a love story that comes full circle. Bollywood star Hina Khan and her longtime partner Rocky Jaiswal tied the knot today after dating for over a decade and standing with each other through thick and thin! They had a beautiful and close-knit celebration that saw their closest circle share their joy on their big day. The bride, of course, looked resplendent in her outfit by Manish Malhotra—a handloom opal green saree with a blush pink border, woven with gold and silver threads. As their freinds and family came together for them, it was clear—this was a ceremony that was heartfelt and truly theirs! We got Sachin Patidar, co-founder of Knotting Bells, who shot the wedding, to share glimpses of the ceremony and the emotions that ran beneath it all...





ELLE: What was Hina Khan and Rocky's wedding like? Please take us into the celebration and the vibe.

Sachin Patidar (SP): We always say love is an amalgamation of two souls; Hina and Rocky's story was nothing less than that. At Knotting Bells, we do see a lot of lavish and grand weddings, but this one is very close to our heart because it was a beautiful wedding with just 20 guests, surrounded by family and the people they love, those who’ve been with them through thick and thin. They have been dating for a decade, and Rocky has been her pillar of strength through her ups and downs. This wedding, and the way they look into each other's eyes, shows us just that. It was a wedding that happened in their house, a beautiful, intimate home wedding.

ELLE: What was the brief from the couple, what did they want when it came to capturing their big day?

SP: The only thing they truly wanted was to see real emotions, honest and heartfelt moments captured just as they were. It was just the portrayal of what was happening and unfolding in front of our eyes. If you see the pictures, that’s exactly what you'll notice every emotion, even the smaller details, and the minimalistic look and approach to photography. Rajesh Satankar, co-founder of Knotting Bells, personally ensured the team worked in sync with the couple’s intimate vision.





The venue was their home; Rocky’s house to be specific, which had a beautiful terrace. The entire setting was beautiful, and the main theme of the wedding was a forest-living jungle, with lots of white roses and greenery, white and green to be specific.

ELLE: We hear the venue had a beautiful backdrop, too. Tell us all about that.

SP: It certainly was! The venue was their home; Rocky’s house to be specific, which had a beautiful terrace and lots of bright, natural light. Although it was pouring, you could say that, in a way, it was God’s blessing. That said, we didn’t face any challenges as such. The entire setting was beautiful, and the main theme of the wedding was a forest-living jungle, with lots of white roses and greenery, white and green to be specific. Hina Khan looked stunning in a beautiful green and pink shade saree by Manish Malhotra, and a classic white outfit for Rocky Jaiswal.





