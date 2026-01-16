A Plus-One That Led To “I Do”: Inside Jehan Daruvala And Maia Shroff’s Wedding

It started the way many things do at fifteen — casually, without expectation, and slightly reluctantly. Maia arrived in Lonavala as a plus-one, accompanying a friend who wasn’t allowed to go alone. Eleven years later, she was marrying the boy whose farmhouse it was.

“That first, seemingly insignificant meeting changed everything,” Maia says. “It led me to Jehan and to the life we’ve built together. Proof that what’s meant for you will always find you.”

Over the next decade, Maia and Jehan grew up together — navigating long distance, demanding schedules, racing seasons, and constant change. Commitment, for them, was shaped not by proximity but by effort. “The distance was hard,” Maia admits, “but we believed in choosing each other even when it wasn’t easy. There were challenges, but we pushed through them, and today, we’re living our best days side by side.”

For Jehan, Maia became the constant in an otherwise unpredictable life. “Our relationship is steady,” he shares. “It’s rooted in trust, security, and love. We choose ease over chaos, which has allowed me to stay focused on my goals without unnecessary noise.”

When it came time to propose, Jehan planned a moment that reflected exactly what Maia values most: intimacy and family. Set against the quiet beauty of Lake Como, Italy, the proposal was orchestrated with the help of his mother, sister, and Maia’s elder sister. The moment was deeply personal, emotional, and entirely unexpected.

That same restraint and intention defined their wedding celebrations. Held across two iconic Mumbai venues, the sangeet at Taj Lands End, Bandra, and the wedding ceremony at the historic Turf Club — the events were elegant without excess, allowing emotion to take precedence. The sangeet embraced rich reds, while the wedding unfolded in a palette of whites and greens — timeless, refined, and quietly romantic.

“We kept things simple and avoided micromanaging,” the couple shares. “We chose a simple palette and trusted our mothers to bring it to life with the decorators. Every event became a surprise for us, and each one more beautiful than the last.”

If their wedding aesthetic could be distilled into three words, it would be exactly that: “Simple, classy, and elegant,” Maia adds with a laugh. “Kind of like us.”

Fashion, too, followed the couple’s philosophy of understated elegance. For the sangeet, Maia chose an Isa by Dolly Wahal ensemble that balanced movement with modern femininity, designed to catch the light and hold its own against an evening of music and celebration. Jehan complemented the mood in a tailored Shantanu & Nikhil look, sharp and contemporary, lending structure to the night’s vibrant energy.

For the wedding ceremony, Maia turned to Simone Handcrafted, choosing a creation crafted with restraint, detail, and quiet drama. Together, their sartorial choices reflected the spirit of the celebrations: considered, classic, and effortlessly refined.

Photographed by the Luna Studios team, the celebration was documented with a focus on connection rather than choreography. “When I heard their story — a childhood love that has truly stood the test of time, I knew the visual narrative had to centre joy and celebration,” says Neha Sharma, Founder and Director of Luna Studios. “They’re deeply in love, completely at ease with each other, and so openly romantic. You really only need to look at their photographs. It’s written all over their faces.”

From teenage conversations to a lifetime promise, Maia and Jehan’s journey is one shaped by patience, partnership, and quiet certainty. What began as a plus-one invitation became a shared life — proof that sometimes, the most meaningful love stories don’t arrive with grand intention. They simply last.