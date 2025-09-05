Pullman New Delhi Aerocity: Where Wedding Dreams Come True

I may be far too young, naive, and admittedly still very single to be planning my big day, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t daydreamed about my perfect wedding. And when I do, it’s not just about the backdrop or whether the ceremony is intimate or grand. It’s about how seamless the whole process feels, a place where the details are handled with care, and a team is dedicated to making sure my vision actually looks like the one in my head.

That’s where Pullman New Delhi Aerocity comes in. It isn’t just a venue, it’s the full package. The stage, the support, the food, the after-party and everything in between. A space that makes me feel like I could actually bring the Pinterest board I’ve been saving for years to life.

The Perfect Stage

Now, forget the usual sangeet for my wedding. I’m thinking a ball-themed dinner in The Peacock Ballroom. It isn’t just any ballroom, it’s one of the largest pillarless spaces in the city, spanning an impressive 1181 square metres with a pre-function area of 529 square metres. In other words, room for 600 guests and enough space to pull off a full-on gala.

Designed by interior designer Meriem Hall, the soaring ceilings and lighting inspired by a peacock’s feathers turn the venue into something spectacular. Prefer a little romance under the stars? The Courtyard offers a picturesque open-air option. And if you’d rather keep it intimate, 13 co-meeting rooms can be transformed into private, cosy spaces.

Food Is Priority

Let’s get one thing clear: I value many things, but food is right at the top of my wedding list. I genuinely believe the catering makes or breaks the entire affair. Guests might not remember the bride’s third outfit change, but they’ll never stop talking about the kebabs, the cocktails or that one dessert that made them sneak back for seconds.

Luckily, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has an entire team of culinary maestros who understand this unspoken wedding truth. They’re not just serving food; they’re curating experiences, whether that’s a tailored menu built around a couple’s personal tastes, a global buffet that spans continents, or signature dishes that feel like a family recipe with a five-star twist. Every bite is designed to be memorable, making the wedding not just a celebration of love, but of flavour too.

Where Guests Feel At Home

Of course, a dream wedding doesn’t stop at the venue or the menu. With 670 rooms spread across Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, it’s the ideal setting for large residential weddings where everyone, from the bridal party to the far-flung cousins to my chacha’s aunt’s husband’s sister, can enjoy their stay.

Add to that 40,000 square feet of banqueting space, a spa and salon for pre-wedding pampering, and a team that manages every detail from the first invite to the last goodbye, and you’ve got a wedding that’s less about stress and more about stories you’ll tell for years.

So yes, I may not be walking down the aisle any time soon, but when I do, I know where my dream wedding will take place. I want my wedding to be the one where people say, “Remember the food? Remember the ballroom? Remember how we actually liked meeting the chacha’s aunt’s husband’s sister?” That’s the kind of legacy I’d happily leave behind. And with Pullman, I know every detail will be as unforgettable as the stories.

