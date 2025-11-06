ELLE Beauty Radar: Hot Pink Lips, Blue Lids, Big Energy — The 80s Are Back!

If you’ve ever raided your mum’s old photo albums and giggled at the sight of her gravity-defying hair, electric-blue eye shadow, and fuchsia lipstick, brace yourself. The 80s are back! Only this time, the looks are sleeker, smarter, and totally wearable. Dua Lipa’s Brooke Shields-style brows to Doja Cat’s unapologetic pink blush, the beauty world is having a full-circle moment. The 2025 take on 80s glam is more playful nostalgia meets polished modernity. Go grab your blush brush and your boldest lip colour, we’re taking a colourful trip down memory lane.

Blush That Means Business

Photograph: (@fallontonightbts)

In the 80s, blush wasn’t just a soft flush; it was the look, hot pinks, corals, and reds, boldly draped across the cheeks and temples. Today, this iconic style has returned, but with a more skin-loving approach. Makeup artists are embracing buildable cream blushes like the Lamel Flamy Fever Blush that gives you that radiant, just-danced-all-night look without the cakiness. Apply from the apples of your cheeks and blend upwards into the hairline for a lifted, sun-kissed vibe.

Blue Shadow Makes a Cool Comeback

Photograph: (@emmachamberlain)

Remember when Cyndi Lauper made blue lids iconic? Well, 2025 is giving that look an upgrade. The trick is to swap the heavy, powdery pastels for soft, blendable creams or pencils like L'Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Up to 36H Gel Automatic Eye Liner. You don’t have to go full pop-art bold, just add a swipe of icy blue liner along your lash line or dab a bit of shimmer in the inner corners of your eyes. Pair it with nude lips for balance.

Fuchsia Fever

Photograph: (Instagram: @PatrickTa)

The 80s and pink lipstick go together like pop anthems and shoulder pads. This year, the punchy fuchsia pout is back, and it’s here to command attention. Modern formulas, however, have ditched the dryness. Go for satin or glossy finishes that add hydration and shine, try the Sephora Collection New Cream Lip Stain in Hot Hot Pink. A vivid pink lip looks stunning against bronzed skin, minimal eye makeup, and a confident smile.

Brows Gone Bold Again

Photograph: (Instagram: @Dualipa)

If the 90s gave us thin, overplucked brows, the 80s gave us the complete opposite: bold, full, and fluffy. Brooke Shields made them famous, and today’s brow queens are following suit. The current take is all about texture. Brush your brows upward with a tinted gel like Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dipbrow Gel or, for an insider hack, use lash primer for extra thickness before setting with gel, and you'll have effortless bold brows that frame your face and scream confidence.

Grunge, But Make It Glam

Photograph: (@jennaortega)

Cher and Debbie Harry gave us the original smoky eye, messy, mysterious, and magnetic. In 2025, this vibe is sleeker. Use creamy dark liners or shadow sticks like NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick for that smudged, sultry effect without the fallout. Think of it as elevated grunge: bold enough for a night out, but soft enough for a Sunday coffee date. Finish with a coat of mascara and a swipe of gloss, and you’re ready to go.

The 80s were all about fearless self-expression, and that same spirit is what makes today’s beauty revival so refreshing. These trends aren’t just nostalgic throwbacks; they’re reminders to have fun with makeup again.

