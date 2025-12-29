12 Easy Beauty Resolutions To Make In 2026, From Mindful Skincare To Micro Meditations

As the new year is upon us, we asked industry experts and ELLE editors to share their simple beauty resolutions for the year ahead. Fret not, it's all about simple steps towards skin and health longevity, alongside practical tips to carry you through the year.

1. Intentional Skincare

The idea of simplifying your skincare is nothing new, but given just how rapidly the sector is growing and how constantly we’re being fed yet another viral trend, it’s easy to fall into the trap of overdoing the routine.

‘Remove excess. Simplify. Edit. Move towards fewer products, better chosen. We’ve been conditioned to layer skincare endlessly, but the skin has a finite absorption capacity and an optimal pH window; when we overload it, we disrupt it,’ agrees Joanna Ellner, CEO of Reome skincare and a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Adds consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London, Dr Anjali Mahto: ‘Treat skin health the way we treat fitness: with consistency rather than intensity. Daily sunscreen, a simple evening routine, and fewer impulsive product changes do more for long-term skin quality than any trend. The basics, done every day, are what actually transforms the complexion.’

A cleanser, treatment serum, exfoliant, moisturiser and SPF will do the job of maintaining radiance, clarity and protecting against environmental damage. Look for clinically-proven ingredients such as azelaic acid, retinoids, peptides and PDRN within your formulas.

‘When you approach your routine with a bit more calm and consistency, your skin really does reward you,’ says A-list make-up artist Lisa Eldridge.

2. Consistency Over Intensity

For registered nutritionist and Artah founder, Rhian Stephenson, focusing less on ‘perfect’ routines and more on consistent, repeatable habits that work for your real life is best; and that applies to everything from skincare and fitness to wellness habits. ‘It’s usually the small, foundational health decisions you need to make everyday that impact your health and resilience the most. When you do these consistently, it's easier to keep on doing them even when life is messy,’ she tells ELLE UK.

Revered hairstylist Sam McKnight agrees, and has this fitness tip to share for those struggling to find motivation: ‘Set yourself a very simple exercise in the morning. One minute, then after you get in the routine, make it two minutes and on and on until you find your time which works for you.’

3. Try Strength Training

There’s always room for cardio, but peppering in weight training into your movement routine will help with your overall health in the long run. ‘I’d love more women to make progressive strength training a baseline, not a "nice to have". This was a personal goal of mine, and lifting heavier has given me back my power, mood and metabolic flexibility in a way that nothing else really can,’ says Stephenson.

Ease into it with lighter dumbbells once a week, take note of how your body feels and gently build it up as you go.

4. Treat Yourself To Small Luxuries

…and these don’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. ‘My days are hectic, so after a busy day I try to build a routine of small, personal luxuries that make me feel good,’ says legendary hairstylist Charlotte Mensah. ‘This can mean using bath oils and richly lathered soap, to lighting my Charlotte Mensah Awakening candle, reading a book, or simply saying “no” when I need to.’

5. Dial Down On Screen Time

It’s hard to disconnect from endless scrolling (team ELLE knows this all too well) and while being on social media can feel like you’re unwinding, the stream of content can still put your nervous system on edge.

Instead of completely restricting yourself, try taking 15-30 minutes reading a book, journalling, stretching, calling a friend or experimenting with more hands-on hobbies such as breadmaking (looking at you, Taylor Swift) or pottery (Kacey Musgraves' preferred past time). ‘Next year, I intend to carve out more space for re-connecting to my inner world; away from screens and back into journalling, ideating, and practicing visual meditation,’ says Ellner.

6. Micro Meditations

A moment of mindfulness no matter how small, can do wonders for your wellbeing. ‘There can be so much information, especially at this time of year on all the protocols that people should integrate into their daily life,’ says breathwork practitioner, Rob Rea.

‘Start simple,' shares Rea. 'Three minutes per day of stillness, sitting upright every single morning and just allowing boredom to come and be present, witness their response changes and see how that changes each day for the first three months.’

7. Find Your Local Hygiene Bank

Hygiene poverty affects millions in the UK and donating daily necessities such as shower gels, deodorants and toothpastes can go a long way to help someone in need.

Charities such as Beauty Banks and The Hygiene Bank accepts donations to help end hygiene poverty. They offer volunteering opportunities, too. Meanwhile, beauty journalists Laura Capon and Lucy Partington run beauty sales each year in aid of various organisations, so if you want to shop while giving back (or have products to donate), make sure to give them a follow.

8. Wash Your Brushes

So simple, yet so easily overlooked. Set a day (perhaps the day you do your laundry) to give your brushes a thorough clean as dirty ones will harbour bacteria that harms your skin and scalp. For beauty editor Medina Azaldin, the easiest trick is to put all your brushes in a small laundry bag and throw it on a gentle cycle.

9. Level Up Your Sleep Hygiene

For beauty writer Katie Withington, 2026 is a year where rest takes priority. ‘My beauty resolution is to introduce some discipline into my bedtime routine. A stricter sleep routine, such as the 10-3-2-1-0 rule (no caffeine 10 hours before bed, no food three hours before, no work two hours before, no screens and hour before, and 0 hitting snooze in the morning), is essential for nurturing your body's natural sleep rhythm, and if there's one luxury I'm aiming for in the next year, it's true, uninterrupted rest,’ she says.

10. Rethink Your Pantry

What if the best lifestyle choices are also the quickest? This is Stephenson’s goal going into the new year. ‘It’s time to stop relying on willpower and start engineering their environment to be more nourishing and supportive,’ she says. ‘This can be anything from what’s in the freezer, how you stock your pantry, what you have in your office drawers to the supplements on the counter so that the easiest option is also the most nourishing one.’

11. Keep Inflammation At Bay

Dr Barbara Sturm’s method has always been about managing inflammation, which in turn encourages more resilient skin and improves overall health. ‘That means nourishing your body with an anti-inflammatory diet, using anti-inflammatory skincare, prioritising sleep, reducing stress, moving your body, breathing deeply, connecting with nature and spending time with your loved ones. These are the rituals that help us restore balance, inside and out,’ shares Dr Sturm.

If that all sounds easier said than done, take it one day at a time by incorporating foods such as leafy greens and berries, going for lunchtime walks and taking deep breaths throughout the day.

12. Embrace Dopamine Beauty

Minimalist make-up will always have a space, but it’s high time we bring the joy and playfulness back into beauty. Whether it’s trying a new lip colour, switching your red manicures for a shimmering cat-eye or embracing a swish of gold across the eyelids, having fun is the coolest thing you can do with your make-up in 2026.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.