2025 Beauty Roundup: Tried, Tested And Totally Loved

By the end of 2025, my beauty cupboard had truly been through it. There were products that looked exciting on day one and vanished after two uses, half-empty bottles I kept meaning to finish, and a few solid finds that quietly earned permanent shelf space. This year felt less about chasing trends and more about backing products that actually showed up and did their job. Consider this a round-up of the ones I kept reaching for and genuinely enjoyed using this year.

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil Mist

This lighter mist version of the classic Moroccanoil formula is perfect for Indian summers. It smoothed frizz, added shine and softened ends without weighing hair down. It also worked beautifully as a finishing touch before heading out. Hair looked polished but still moved naturally, which felt like the right balance.

Fix My Curls Goodbye Grease Dry Shampoo

A dry shampoo that actually worked for oily scalps felt like a big win. Fix My Curls Goodbye Grease Dry Shampoo absorbed oil quickly, refreshed roots and avoided that dreaded white cast. It blended easily and smelled fresh without overpowering perfume. It became essential for travel and gym days.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Hydration became non-negotiable this year, especially with heat, travel and workouts. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier was a reliable fix on days when water alone was not cutting it. It helped replenish electrolytes quickly and was especially useful during long outdoor days or post-workout slumps. Practical, effective and surprisingly easy to stick with.

Sommer Beauty’s Ride the Wave Mascara

This mascara quietly earned its place. Sommer Beauty’s Ride the Wave Mascara lifted and defined lashes without clumping, flaking or smudging. It held curl well through long days and still looked decent by evening. It gave eyes a fresh, awake look without tipping into heavy makeup territory.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Superboost Tint

For days when foundation felt like too much, MAKE UP FOR EVER Superboost Tint was perfect. It evened out skin tone, felt lightweight and wore well in warm, humid weather. The finish looked natural and skin-like, making it ideal for daily wear. It also layered well with concealer where needed.

Sohrai Glossy Lip Butter

This became my easy everyday lip pick when I wanted comfort with a bit of shine. It feels nourishing, looks juicy without being sticky, and makes dry lips feel properly cared for rather than just coated.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer

This lip oil lived everywhere. In bags, pockets and on desks. e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer delivered shine, comfort and just enough sparkle to look polished. It kept lips feeling nourished and lasted longer than expected. An easy win for everyday wear.

M.A.C Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighter

This was glow done right. M.A.C Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighter blended seamlessly and gave skin a soft luminosity that worked beautifully in daylight. No chunky shimmer or greasy feel. It layered well over base makeup and looked flattering across skin tones.

Sol De Janeiro Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion

Body care felt more indulgent in 2025, and this lotion led the charge. Sol De Janeiro Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion moisturised deeply, absorbed quickly and left skin smooth and comfortable. The scent was cheerful without being overwhelming, making daily use genuinely enjoyable.

Innisfree Mint Chocolate Clay Mask

Skincare still allowed room for fun. Innisfree Mint Chocolate Clay Mask cools, clarifies, and refreshes skin after long, sweaty days. It helped with congestion and left pores feeling clean. It was the kind of mask you reached for when skin felt tired and needed a proper reset.

Salvatore Ferragamo Fiamma Eau De Parfum

This one quickly became my go‑to for evenings when I wanted a scent that felt grown‑up but not overpowering. The pear and saffron opening is surprisingly fresh, the floral heart adds warmth, and the patchouli‑musk base lingers just enough to make people ask what you’re wearing.

Looking back, 2025 rewarded products that understood real life. They worked in heat, survived humidity and delivered results without fuss. These were not just favourites but dependable companions that made everyday routines easier and a lot more enjoyable.

