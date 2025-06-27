2025 Is All About Going Green—With Your Fragrance

Green scents whisper, they don't demand attention. Clinging to you like a second skin, they're subtle, but unforgettable. They smell like walking barefoot on damp moss, sun-warmed fig trees, and grassy hills after the rain disperses. Long story short, less sugary-floral, more crisp and cool is the vibe this year. And in a fragrance world that’s long been dominated by vanilla and rose, this feels like a welcome reset.

Think of them as the olfactive equivalent of a white shirt in spring—clean, tailored, and versatile. Fresh, spring-forward scents that wouldn’t feel out of place on the chalkboard menu of a chic café, like matcha, toasted pistachio, green tea and pear are the pillars of this trend. These gourmand-inspired profiles aren’t overtly sweet, floral or playful, like their contemporaries— they walk into a room and refresh it.

The rise of green perfumes also speaks to the collective shift in how we want to feel. Lighter, grounded, closer to nature. Maybe it’s our craving for open spaces, and the pull of wanderlust. Either way, our noses are leaning into notes that smell alive. Read on for some suggestions that you can't go wrong with.

The Classics

The Eaux De Chanel Paris - Édimbourg is forest air in a bottle—fresh, sharp, and a little wild. If you like your greens with a masculine edge and a side of old-world charm, this is the one for you. Or you could try Diptyque’s Philosykos—an ode to fig trees in the Greek summer, in every sense— with notes of fig leaves, fig tree sap, fig tree wood, and black pepper.

IT Girl Greens

Maison Margiela REPLICA Matcha Meditation is minimalism in a bottle. Think dewy moss, mandarin, and the warm earthiness of matcha. Then there’s Jo Malone's English Pear & Freesia, which leans into the juiciness of a ripe pear—this one smells like someone who's never trying too hard.

Old School Gems

Elizabeth Arden's Green Tea Scent Spray channels the spirit of the English countryside with orange zest, minty peppermint, and amber. It’s fresh with just enough edge. Meanwhile, Estée Lauder's Aliage Sport Eau de Parfum Spray is green, fresh, and slightly spicy— outdoorsy but in a polished, ladylike way.

The New Niche

D.S. & Durga's Pistachio smells exactly like its name—pistachio, cardamom and almonds, and a whole lot more pistachio. It’s not for everyone, but that’s what makes it unforgettable.

Green perfumes aren’t about drama. They’re about nuance, freshness, and a kind of modern luxury that only a few recognise. They evolve quietly, and often feel more like a mood than a statement. So if you’re looking to reset your scent wardrobe—or simply want to smell like the inside of an airy conservatory—this is your sign to go green.