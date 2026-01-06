4 Easy And Practical Wellness Rituals To Do In 2026: From Breathwork To Micro-Habits

The 'new year rebrand' is currently a hot topic on social media, where users are sharing ways to elevate their physical, mental, and financial well-being for 2026. While it is useful to take stock and make resolutions to help you feel better from the inside out, the culture of optimising oneself can be overwhelming and lead to feelings of inadequacy, not the energy we need in January.

It's important to remember that you are a living, breathing soul that is constantly evolving and changing, and it's important - above all else - to be gentle with yourself. The best wellness ritual is one that is sustainable for you to maintain, and that can be as simple as spending five minutes journaling every day or incorporating a new breathing exercise to calm your nervous system.

Ahead, four ELLE editors share the wellbeing practices they'll be incorporating for the year ahead.

1/Elevated Sleep Hygiene

'I’m obsessed with making bedtime a luxurious experience. I’ve colour-drenched my room an inky midnight-blue to create an immersive effect that supports my circadian rhythm. Ideally, I’ll have a bath, although certainly not every night; when I do, I’m a big fan of bath oils. We usually think about getting undressed for bed, but I love PJ sets and nighties, and I feel excited to change into bedclothes in the evening. I’ve also discovered the incredible Anima Mundi Dream Lucid Dreaming Tea at a little apothecary in NYC, which, I find, helps me to sleep more deeply and experience more vivid dreams.

Bedding is important – I love Slip’s silk pillowcases, which don’t disturb my face cream. They also cause less friction to the skin than cotton and, as a woman with afro-textured hair, they help prevent knots and breakage, while ensuring hair retains its natural moisture.

Scent affects me, too, and mists create a dreamy, soothing sleep environment. I’ll often listen to BBC Radio 3’s Night Tracks while getting ready for bed and, if I’m struggling to nod off, I’ll put on a sleep or deep-relaxation meditation. Come to think of it, I’d quite like to go to bed now, but it’s only 4 pm *sobs*.' - Emma Dabiri, author and ELLE's contributing beauty editor.

2/Breathwork

'I’m one of the lucky few who can easily fall (and stay) asleep, rarely feeling stressed or anxious. If I do feel my heart racing, it usually happens during the day when faced with a situation that takes me out of my comfort zone, such as public speaking or meeting new people. Breathwork has long been thought to be useful during these tense moments but, as I forget to breathe at the best of times, I turned to wellbeing psychologist Amy Steadman, who works with Wildsmith Skin, for guidance.

"When we forget to breathe deeply, our oxygen and carbon-dioxide balance shifts. The brain may stay in a state of tension, making us feel tired, foggy or disconnected from our physical presence," she says. Practising breathwork, however, builds our confidence, allowing us to fully inhabit a space. To ease my nervous energy, she recommends a ‘physiological sigh’: inhaling deeply through the nose, taking a second quick sip of air to expand the lungs, then exhaling slowly through the mouth. Do it twice – you’ll feel instantly calmer.' - Medina Azaldin, beauty editor

3/Manifesting

'It took me years to grasp manifestation, not least because every wellness coach will tell you something different about what it means. But while I’m light years away from understanding the science behind the purest law of attraction, I appreciate the art in its most basic form: belief, desire, action.

For me, a rational realist, manifesting brings my intentions and wishes, big or small, back into frame again – because when life invariably throws me off course, I grab a pen and write my perfect finish line into focus. That way, everything I do – from the email I answer first to the date I say yes to and the party I say no to – keeps me focused on my dream scenario.

I journal daily, because putting my vision down on paper helps align my decisions and emotions to the future I want. It fills my cup with renewed hope – an emotion so powerful in the way it raises dopamine (a hormone and neurotransmitter that plays a key role in the brain’s reward system) and reduces stress – as well as delivering a sense of calm to take forward into my day.' -Katy Young, beauty director

4/Micro-Habits

'Instead of fixating on the wellness rituals that I’ll never keep up, my focus for 2026 is all about the micro-habits I can sustain, most of which centre on reducing cortisol, a hormone produced in response to stress.

Cortisol levels affect focus, memory, mood and our ability to tap into rest and repair, so it’s important to keep them in check. This means preparing a nutrient-packed breakfast with a mix of fibre, protein and fats (I love steel-cut overnight oats with berries, flax seeds and almonds) to keep blood-sugar levels balanced, exercising for my mind (regular spin classes, as well as running and yoga) and changing the way I start and end my day.

Cortisol rises upon waking, so I save my morning coffee for at least an hour after I’ve woken up. "This gives your adrenals time to naturally raise cortisol to the right level and can change your energy for the day," says nutritional therapist Alice Mackintosh.

At night, I’ve replaced scrolling on my phone – a culprit for spiking your cortisol before you go to sleep – with journalling, to help put all my thoughts on paper and wind down properly. Minor tweaks for long-term changes.'

