Always Running Late? These Are The Best Hacks To Fake An Elaborate Eye Makeup Look

As someone who’s perpetually five (okay, ten) minutes behind schedule, I’ve perfected the art of looking put-together in record time. Specifically, I’ve mastered the illusion of an intricate eye makeup look without actually spending more than two minutes on it. Because no one has time for an elaborate cut-crease while they’re hyperventilating. Well, these are my absolute favourite time-saving eye makeup tricks that make it seem like I put in way more effort than I actually did (and no, these aren't unrealistic trending beauty hacks.)

Stick Cream Shadow Is Your Bestfriend

If you only have five seconds (literally), opt for a quick cream shadow. Now, because I like to minimise finger use, I find myself gravitating towards stick cream shadow, like the Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Perfect Pairs. It has a matte and shimmer side, in one light and one dark shade. It glides on like butter to deliver that professionally-done-look.

Pro tip: I use my ring finger to blend the lighter shade across my lids, and then dab on the darker shades towards the outer 1/3rd of my lids. There you go, no one's going to know I didn't spend thirty minutes on just my eyes.

10-Second Smokey Eyes

This is not a drill. It really is as quick as 10 seconds. The smudged eyeliner trick is my go-to when I want to fake a smokey eye in under a minute. I scribble a creamy, stubby eyeliner along my upper lash line (the Colorbar Just Smoky Eye Kajal is a great option, and comes with an in-built smudger) and use my fingertip to blend it upward and outward. I try to keep the blending restricted to half my lid and the result is a sultry, undone smokey effect that looks intentional.

The Instant Luxe Upgrade

Here’s a trick that makes you look like wealth and perfection. It's not new, but it never gets old either. A tiny dab of a pearly highlighter in the inner corners of your eyes instantly brightens and makes you look more awake. The Poudre Lumiere Highlighting Powder from CHANEL is my go-to because it's ultra-fine and melts into the skin.

Pro tip: I always use a powder formulation for this purpose, just because it shows up more in this particular area.

Smoke And Mirrors Powered By Your Lashes

Nothing ties together a makeup look like thick, fluttery lashes (read: not clumpy). When I’m short on time, I skip the eyeliner and go straight for a voluminising mascara like Benefit Cosmetics' They're Real! Magnet Mascara. A few coats give me that wide-eyed effect that I like to think hides, or at least overpowers, my eyelids.

Pro tip: I use a fairly dewy moisturiser as my base, like the M.A.C Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm Moisturiser when I do this, so that my lids still retain a sheer look.

The Quickie

For this one, I really have to give all the credit to the product, because all I do is slap it on and blend it with a fluffy brush. Armani Beauty's Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow is my holy grail and I've decided I will be buried with it. It's a one and done product, and blends in like 0.5 seconds for a foolproof, high-impact look that won’t budge.

The Effortless Wing

Do I look like someone that can handle drawing on a wing when I'm working against the clock? The answer is no. A stamp liner, like Kaja’s Wink Stamp is man's greatest creation at times like these. Just press the wing-shaped stamp onto the outer corner of your eye, connect it with the included felt-tip liner, and you’re good to go. No shaky hands, no redos.

Even when I’m in a rush, these easy hacks ensure my eyes always look polished. So next time you're running late, reach for one of these quick tricks, you'll thank me later.