5 Facials To Help You Battle Summer’s Heatwaves

It’s hot, hot, hot and the temperatures are showing no sign of abating. With heatwave warnings looming ahead, it's only going to get tougher on your skin, so switch your beauty mantra around. We suggest you prep ahead and plan some rejuvenation for your skincare so that you look your best even in the harsh weather. There's nothing like a few facials - home and clinic-based - to help you get a much-needed dose of vitamin C and other nutrients while also depuffing your skin, and busting inflammation and flare ups.

Homemade face masks are effective skin pick-me-up Photograph: (Pexels)

DIY

Says Dr Niti Gaur, “Summer can become a nightmare for our skin as the temperature and intensity of UV exposure increase. Our skin needs a hydrating, calming facial routine, with cooling elements, limited exfoliation, and incorporating hydrating products. Facial packs made from ingredients like cucumber, aloe vera, yogurt and honey are beneficial and easy to whip up.” The home DIY is one thing, but if you love a trip to the skin clinic, we got dermatologists to share five effective regimens to keep your armour up.

HydraFacial

- Dr Piyusha Bhagde, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic

Hydra facial boosts skin hydration Photograph: (Pexels)

A HydraFacial MD is a non-invasive facial treatment that can help with summer skin issues like sun damage, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It can also help with skin hydration and rejuvenation.

It uses a patented vortex exfoliation technology to remove dead skin cells, dirt, oil, and other debris from the pores. It infuses the skin with hyaluronic acid and other hydrating ingredients to improve hydration and plumpness. It also stimulates collagen production, which can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Whether you’re battling stubborn acne or hyperpigmentation or simply need a boost of hydration, these boosters are tailored to your unique needs, making each treatment a personalised experience. Incorporating LED light therapy at the end of the treatment can help address various problems.

How does it work?

● Exfoliation: Removes dead skin cells and reveals fresh skin

● Extraction: Removes impurities and dark spots

● Infusion: Delivers serums and botanical ingredients to the skin

● Benefits Improves skin tone and texture, Reduces the appearance of sun damage and dark spots, Hydrates and nourishes the skin, Promotes overall skin health, and Mitigates environmental damage.

JetPeel Facial

- Dr Debeshi Medical Head and Founder of Lueur Aesthetics

Jet Peel facials are non-invasive skin care procedures Photograph: (Pexels)

My personal favourite is JetPeel, a non-invasive, no-downtime, high-pressure infusion therapy that delivers customised serums deep into the skin. This treatment is perfect for summer because it not only hydrates but also provides a cooling effect, making it an ideal solution for heatwave-induced skin concerns. It’s also customisable for all skin types, whether you have sensitive skin, acne, pigmentation, or aging concerns, the treatment can be tailored to your needs.

How does it work?

● Deep Hydration and Cooling – Uses a jet stream of water and oxygen to infuse serums, instantly refreshing and soothing the skin.

● Reduces Tanning and Uneven Skin Tone – Helps brighten and even out skin tone, making it a must-have in summer skincare.

● Improves Fine Lines & Anti-Aging – Infusions of targeted serums help plump and rejuvenate the skin, keeping it youthful and radiant.

Ice Therapy Facial

- Dr Madhu Chopra, Cosmeto-logist and Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique

Ice helps to reduce puffiness and inflammation Photograph: (Pexels)

Basically involving ‘skin icing’, ice therapy facials which are also known as cryotherapy are quite effective for the hot season. In this, you expose the skin to very cold temperatures in a bid to reduce inflammation and puffiness soothe sunburn and boost circulation, giving you radiant skin. It’s that easy-to-get glow that can counter the effects of swelling and of summer flare ups. Do a circular massage with the ice on the forehead, cheeks and jawline, but do not keep the ice applied on the skin for too long. While this is a quick and easy method, I’d also suggest a Vitamin C Glow Facial that works well to address dull and uneven skin tone.

Snail Mucin Facial: The Ultimate Hydration Boost for Summer

- Dr. Gagan Raina, Clinical & Medical Director & Dermatologist at Arisia Skin Clinic.

The hot weather can leave your skin dry, irritated, and dull. A Snail Mucin Facial is the perfect remedy, delivering deep hydration, repair, and a cooling effect to combat summer skin woes. Rich in glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, snail mucin helps soothe sun damage, boost collagen, and lock in moisture without making skin greasy. This lightweight yet powerful treatment works for all skin types, reducing redness and fine lines for a plump, dewy glow. For calm, refreshed, and radiant skin, a Snail Mucin Facial is your must-have summer skincare indulgence!