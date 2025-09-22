8 Fresh Ways To Upgrade A Classic French Manicure For Autumn, From The Macro French To Monochrome Twists

Though we might be experiencing sudden bouts of rain and a chill in the air that signals summer is well and truly behind us, if there's one silver lining as we transition into a new season it's the inevitable autumn refresh, whether that's retiring rompers for suede jackets or leaving behind the bold, bright manicures of peak-summer and once again rotating between oxblood reds and deep liquorice.

One foolproof way to upgrade your manicure this autumn? A French manicure. From Kylie Jenner to Dua Lipa, French manicures are being reimagined for autumn – there are deep '60s tips, polka dots, and a new colour palette centred upon burgundies and deep reds. 'This autumn, the French manicure is all about playing with depth and personality. We’re seeing deep-set French tips that elongate the nails, along with more abstract detailing with chrome and 3D accents that feel modern and expressive. Magnetic gel tips give a luxurious edge, and tortoiseshell always makes a chic return for the cooler months,' explains Hannah Taylor, TGB brand ambassador.

'I’m already seeing two types of French tips for autumn this year: adding polka dots to tips and mismatching the opposite hand for maximalism, and then a complete contrast with barely-there French tips for the ultimate "clean girl look",' adds Shenique Dawkins, TGB Brand Ambassador.

The best French manicure inspiration for autumn

Macro '90s French

Both Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall have been making a strong case for eschewing a tiny French (a popular manicure which centres on a minimalist, usually colourful tip) for a 'macro' '90s French, featuring a bolder, wider tip that feels both nostalgic and new.

Classic Tortoiseshell

If you consider your general aesthetic to fall into the 'quiet luxury' bracket, this chic tortoiseshell manicure is one for you. The tortoiseshell tips add a sleek touch without veering into too attention-grabbing territory and the focus is on the glossy finish and almond nail shape.

Gold Leaf

It's never too early to embrace festive season sparkles - these gold French tips emulate the look of gold leaf and look even more elevated thanks to a sheer, nude base.

Twisted Frenchies

Looking to DIY your manicure this autumn? 'Use a fine nail art brush to create abstract or patterned French tips at home and seal the look with a high-gloss topcoat, such Peacci Gel’ous for that professional finish,' shares Taylor.





Ombre Chrome View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Truong (@kimkimnails) Subtle and striking all at once, these metallic tips are a happy medium between the milky, minimalist manicures of summer and the louder metallics set to dominate for the months ahead.





Tortoiseshell Base

For a more unique take on classic tortoiseshell, seek inspiration from this classic base paired with a white French tip.

Polka Dot Tips

'Transitioning into autumn we will continue to see the polka trend but with deep browns and burgundy hues, and a focus on French tips' shares Bryony Howell. She recommends contrasting the colour with a soft BIAB base shade such as soft pink and baby blue.

Glazed Donut

If you thought the world's fascination with glazed-donut-adjacent manicures was over, think again. This chic manicure takes the iridescent finish of the ever popular manicure and combines it with an elongated French tip.

