From Polka Dots To Hot Cocoa, Five Of The Best Autumn Pedicures To Try Now

Sandal season might on its way out but there's plenty of reasons to keep up with your pedicures, whether you're one to DIY your toes or prefer to get it professionally done.

For one, while we might be reaching for Irish dancing shoes and ballet flats, there's still time yet to fit in a Birkenstock day or two before the autumn chill truly hits. Or perhaps you've got a formal evening coming up where open-toed heels are in order? There's also the off-chance that a belated tropical vacation is on the cards (well done you for beating the crowds), in which case, freshly-pedicured nails are always welcome.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@colordept

Even if you're committed never showing off your feet for the foreseeable, there's no denying that our feet will benefit from some pampering. They are, after all, two of the most hardworking yet easily forgotten parts of the body. Think of it like investing in great underwear; even if no one else sees it, it'll make you feel good.

The Best Autumn Pedicure Trends

There are plenty of pedicure inspo to carry you through these cooler months. Pedicure specialist Milly Mason is a fan of the pastel pedicure, an unexpected choice for darker seasons. 'This season has been all about milky whites and pastel French tips. I love the pastel twist on a French, it feels effortlessly chic,' says Mason. Instead of spring's baby pink, consider going creamy white ala Kendall Jenner for the new season, or a fresher tone such as pale lilac or soft greens.

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@ millymason_

Dark merlots and jet blacks will always be popular in autumn, but Mason is also a fan of rich cocoa as it feels a little more offbeat than the usual deep reds. Make sure your cuticles are immaculately trimmed, and use a cuticle oil daily to extend the longevity of your pedicure.

Autumn Pedicure Trends That Are Trending Right Now

1) Cosmic Grey

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@colordept

Why reserve the sparkles for festive season? Pedicures are a great way to ease into shimmery colours as it looks much more understated than having them on your hands. Try a midnight tone for something chic and less Christmas-coded.

2) Creamy Lilac

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@millymason_

Switch up baby pink for a cooler, milky lilac to ease into the new season.

3) French Toes

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@millymason_

Do your French tips on soft, rounded toenails instead of sharp edges to keep it looking elevated. Instead of a pastel pink base, try a duskier, more natural rose for autumn.

4) Velvet Cocoa

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@holliebarkernailartist

Dark tones are a perennial classic. Try a rich, glossy chocolate hue instead of wine red for something a little fresher.

5) Polka Dot

Image Courtesy: Instagram//@_by_shelley

Dotty manicures are still going strong, so why not embrace the look for your toes too? It's playful, but still relatively understated (and easy to DIY).

Read the original article on ELLE UK.