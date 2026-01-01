A Guide To Bobs: The Sassiest Haircut You’ll Ever Commit To

This season, it feels like the universe collectively decided it was time for a change. As the new year begins everyone starts shedding more than just last year’s habits, something else is happening too. Everywhere I look, people are walking into salons with long hair and walking out lighter, cooler, and strangely more powerful. The bob isn’t just back, it’s taking over. That’s when it hit me: nobody starts out as a bob person. You simply wake up one day, feel a tiny spark of chaos, and suddenly the scissors make perfect sense.

The bob has been around forever, swinging back into style every few years with surprising force. But right now, we’re deep in a full-blown revival. Zendaya’s done it, Lily Collins has made it practically a Parisian personality trait, and your neighbourhood stylist’s entire feed is proof that the chop is having a moment. If you’ve been tempted to start the new year a little bolder, consider this your guide to finding the bob that’s meant for you.

The Italian Bob

Full, curvaceous, and wavy in all the right places, the Italian bob is pure glamour. It hits around the shoulders, has plenty of movement, and carries that unmistakable confidence of someone who knows exactly what suits them.

Best for: Medium to thick hair that can hold volume. If you’re the kind of person who owns multiple curling wands (and actually uses them), this is your soulmate cut.

The French Bob

Short, chic, and always fabulous, the French bob usually skims the cheekbone, making your face look like it’s just been subtly contoured. Add bangs, and suddenly you’re starring in an indie film no one understands, but everyone praises.

Best for: Straight or slightly wavy hair. It’s low-maintenance yet polished, perfect if you want strangers to assume you know the wine list off by heart. Bonus points if you can throw in a bold lip and pretend you’re strutting down the Seine.

The ’90s Bob

If you lived through the ’90s, you already know this bob. Middle part, scooped ends that curve under your jaw. It’s giving Winona Ryder and Rachel Green nostalgia with a fresh Gen Z update.

Best for: Straight or slightly wavy hair. Looks polished but edgy, making it perfect for office-to-after-party transitions. If you’re the kind who still has a playlist named MTV 2002, this cut is practically begging for you.

The Layered Bob

Want volume? Texture? Then the layered bob is your best mate. It zhuzhes up the classic silhouette with blended layers that add movement and bounce.

Best for: Almost everyone. Thin hair gets volume, thick hair gets shape, and you get instant cool-girl energy. Plus, it looks equally good blow-dried to perfection or air-dried when you don't have the time.

The A-Line Bob

Imagine Victoria Beckham in the early 2000s, but less football-wife severe, more sleek and modern. Shorter at the back, longer in the front, this bob has angles sharp enough to cut glass. It’s structured, and it’s dramatic.

Best for: Anyone who wants their hair to do the talking. Great for slimming the face, adding drama, and convincing strangers you have your life completely together (even if your last meal was chai and Maggi).

Should You Bob?

Chopping your hair into a bob feels bold, and it’s freeing. The only rule is to pick a bob that suits your hair type, face shape, and, most importantly, your energy. Because a bob isn’t just a haircut, it’s a personality. And once you find the right one, there’s no going back. If you’re scared of the chop, start with a lob (long bob) and work your way shorter. But be warned, once you taste bob life, you may never grow your hair past your shoulders again.

