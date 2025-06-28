Ascent To Slay: Your Makeup Look According To Your Rising Sign

My love for astrology runs deep, like, “pulling up your birth chart on the first date” deep. I’ve always believed that the stars know things about us that we’re still learning to accept. And when it comes to makeup? Oh, ba the cosmos have opinions. I used to think my makeup mood swings were random, some days I’d go full-glam with a cut crease and other times I’d just swipe on some gloss and call it minimalist chic. That is until I learned about rising signs.

Your rising sign (aka ascendant) is the zodiac sign that was climbing on the eastern horizon at the time of your birth. It’s the "first impression" vibe you give off. Basically, it’s your personal aesthetic trailer. So when I started syncing my makeup style with my rising sign, Sagittarius, in my case, it all just clicked. I was finally embracing the “wild and free” energy. Here's a breakdown if you are curious about what your rising sign says about your makeup look

Aries Rising – Bold and Unbothered

Photograph: (Getty Images)

You walk into a room and it’s like someone dropped a match and set the place on fire, in the best way. Your makeup is just as fearless. Like graphic eyeliner, red lipstick that doesn’t care if it’s 9 a.m., and the occasional glitter highlight that screams, “Yes, I’m extra, and what about it?” You’re not afraid to try trends first, and you never need a reason to wear a statement lip.

Taurus Rising – Lush, Earthy Goddess

Your vibe is soft, sensual, and put-together without even trying. People assume you have a 12-step skincare routine (they’re probably right). Cream blush, dewy skin, and earthy eyeshadow tones are your go-to. You exude “barely there, but somehow stunning” energy.

Gemini Rising – Playful Chameleon

You change your makeup like your Spotify playlist, daily and with enthusiasm. One day you’re rocking pastel eyeliner, the next you’re going full Euphoria sparkle. You love colour, creativity, and maybe a little chaos. You’re the friend who shows up to brunch with star-shaped gems on your cheekbones and somehow pulls it off.

Cancer Rising – Softcore Sentimentality

Photograph: (Instagram)

Your makeup is cosy. It’s nostalgic. It’s like a filter made of lace and moonlight. You gravitate toward peachy blush, soft pink lips, and eyeshadow shades that look like a sunset. Everything you wear seems to say, “I write poetry and cry in the bathtub sometimes.” We love that for you.

Leo Rising – All About Drama

Leo risings don’t do subtle, and why should they? You love a full-glam moment, whether it’s glitter lids, faux lashes, or a sharp contour. You are the friend who makes “just going to the store” a full production. People might think you’re being extra, but that’s just your natural radiance.

Virgo Rising – Flawlessly Fresh

You’re the clean girl aesthetic before it was a trend. Everything about your makeup is refined, intentional, and impossibly clean. Your winged eyeliner is precise, your foundation is seamless and you’ve probably mastered the “no makeup” makeup look, but you’re not above a power brow or a rich nude lipstick. You make effort look effortless.

Libra Rising – Pretty and Balanced

Photograph: (@Maryphillips Instagram)

You’re the zodiac’s aesthetic curator. Your makeup is symmetrical, polished, and always Instagram-worthy. Rose gold shadows, soft glam, perfect blending—people assume you walked out of a Pinterest board. You understand your angles, your undertones, and your power. And yes, you do have more than one setting spray. You know beauty is an art form, and you’re the muse.

Scorpio Rising – Intense and Magnetic

You’re the kind of person who can intimidate someone just by blending eyeshadow. Smoky eyes, deep lip colours, and a sultry aura that clings to you like a signature scent, Scorpio risings are all about mystery. Your eyeliner is sharp enough to pierce souls, and you wear dark lipstick the way others wear chapstick. You don’t follow trends. You are the trend.

Sagittarius Rising – Wild and Free-Spirited

Your makeup is adventurous—like you. Your vibe says, “I just got back from a music festival in Morocco,” even if you’re just grabbing coffee. You’re not afraid to experiment with bold colours or mix unexpected styles. You bring wanderlust to the vanity table, and it’s downright inspiring.

Capricorn Rising – Power and Precision

Photograph: (Getty Images)

You mean business—and your makeup proves it. Your signature look is chic, timeless, and just a little intimidating. Clean brows, matte lipstick, and sculpted cheekbones say, “I’ve got this.” You know the power of a bold lip and a bare face. You keep it minimal but high impact, boss energy but make it beauty.

Aquarius Rising – Offbeat Icon

You’re the blueprint for futuristic glam. Think iridescent highlighter, asymmetrical liner, maybe a little aliencore chic. Aquarius risings love to colour outside the lines, and your makeup follows suit. You might pair metallic lipstick with pastel shadow just to see what happens, and it works.

Pisces Rising – Dreamy Vibe

You look like a dream because you are one. Soft, ethereal, and intuitive, your makeup reflects your inner world. You gravitate toward shimmer, pastels, and anything that makes you look like you belong in a Lana Del Rey music video. You might smudge your liner a little too much, and somehow it just adds to the vibe.

Makeup is just another way to express what’s already written in the stars. No matter what look you decide to try next, the key is to let your cosmic self shine through.