Smash Or Pass: Beauty Trends Of 2025 (So Far)

2025 beauty has been one big tug-of-war. On one side: the barely-there quiet luxury aesthetic, where your skin is the makeup and anything louder than a tinted balm is too much. On the other? A full-blown colour renaissance, where blush is practically contour, eyeshadow is unapologetically bold, and glossy, syrupy lips are replacing the flat matte era.

It’s a battle between restraint and rebellion, but not every trend deserves a place in your makeup bag. Some? Absolute winners. Others? Let’s leave them back in the PR package where they belong. Let’s get into it.

Smash: Sculptural Hair & Retro Updos

If it makes you look like an heiress from a forgotten decade, it’s a yes.

Messy buns? No. Sleek, sculptural, wealth-coded hair? Absolutely. Nothing says I have my life together like a snatched ponytail or a deep side part with a vintage roll.

Smash: Satin Skin

Glowy? Yes. Greasy? No. This is the middle ground we needed.

Finally, a skin finish that doesn’t make you look like you dipped your face in highlighter. Satin skin is that perfect in-between glow—hydrated, healthy, but not overly dewy. We’ve left behind matte and ultra-glassy extremes, and this trend is the proof. A win for all skin types.

Pass: Minimalist Makeup

As a person, I live for it. As a beauty editor? It’s a tragedy.

Listen, I love skin-first beauty as much as the next person. But as a lover of makeup, I refuse to let minimalism become the default. Makeup should be a playground, not a quiet luxury aesthetic requirement. Let’s stop pretending graphic liner, neon blush, and high-glam moments don’t deserve their time, too.

Smash: Just-Bitten Lips

Lived-in, soft, and effortless? A rare case of TikTok (Reels here) getting it right.

Smudged lip liner, sheer pigment, and a didn’t try, but totally did vibe? Yes. Overlined, juicy lips are the cool girl’s answer to perfectly sculpted lipstick. It’s a return to undone beauty—and this one’s actually wearable.

Pass: Frosted Lids

Yes, glitter is in. But this? This is a trauma pass.

The 2000s already did this to us once, and I, for one, have seen enough icy blue lids and frosty silvers to last a lifetime. We’re not doing this again. Give me chunky glitter, hyper-metallic pigments, even a little chrome—but frosted? We’re leaving that where it belongs: on the cover of an early-2000s teen magazine.

Smash: ‘80s Makeup

Draped blush? Loud eyeshadow? Finally, some fun.

Give me a full-throttle, hyper-pigmented cheek moment any day. Blush placement is moving upwards and outwards, and neon is back without apology. This is how you do nostalgia right—without looking like a bad yearbook photo.

Pass: The Expensive Hair Colour Trend

Expensive brunette? Recession blonde? Babe, it’s just hair.

Nothing says rebrand a basic idea and make it aspirational like calling low-maintenance colour a luxury statement. It’s just brown hair with soft highlights. Call it what it is.

Smash: The Christy Cut

Finally, a short haircut that doesn’t scream ‘awkward grow-out phase.’

This grown-out pixie + soft layers hybrid is effortlessly cool, low-maintenance without looking like a regret, and perfect for anyone tired of long, lifeless lengths.

Smash: Skin Barrier First, Everything Else Second

The ‘we don’t do damage anymore’ era? Love that for us.

If you spent 2020 over-exfoliating and 2022 barrier-repairing, welcome to the era of preventive skincare. This is the one wellness-inspired beauty trend that actually makes sense.

Pass: The ‘No Makeup’ Makeup That Actually Takes 40 Minutes

Minimalist makeup is cute. Spending 45 minutes pretending you’re not wearing makeup? Not so much.

If your effortless glow routine has 12 steps and three complexion products, you’re not fooling anyone. The reality? This trend still requires makeup skills, product layering, and a perfectly curated skincare routine. Let’s call it what it is: a full beat with good branding.

Smash: 'Syrup Lips' (Juicy, Glossy, and Overlined)

Finally, a ‘90s lip trend that doesn’t make you look dehydrated.

Dewy, slightly smudged lips that make you look like you just ate a popsicle? Yes. This is Y2K beauty done right—a little overlined, ultra-hydrated, and soft enough to not feel overdone. Plus, it works on everyone.

If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that beauty is at a crossroads. One side is all about natural, effortless, rich girl beauty—the other is going full throttle with colour, drama, and statement glam. Whatever side you land on, the takeaway is clear: makeup should be fun, not a rulebook.