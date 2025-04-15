ELLE Beauty How To: The Fishtail Eyeliner Trend

Every time a new eyeliner trend goes viral, I tell myself I’m not going to fall for it. And yet, here I am—once again—putting down my trusty black kohl pencil and questioning everything. This time, it’s fishtail eyeliner that’s taken over my feed. It’s edgy, it’s unexpected, and honestly, it looks kind of intimidating. But as someone who has spent way too many hours perfecting the classic wing (and still occasionally ends up with one eye looking way better than the other), I couldn’t resist giving it a shot.

What Is Fishtail Eyeliner?

Think of it as a twist on the traditional cat eye. Instead of one sharp flick at the outer corner, fish tail eyeliner features two—one extending upwards in the usual way and the other flicking downward, resembling a fishtail. The result is a striking, almost graphic look that instantly adds drama and intrigue to your eyes.

The trend is blowing up on Instagram, with makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike putting their own spin on it. Some keep it subtle with a fine double flick, while others go all out, adding bold colours, glitter, or even exaggerated swirls to create a statement look.

Why Is It So Popular?

Apart from its obvious aesthetic appeal, fishtail eyeliner is having a moment because it feels fresh. The classic cat eye, while eternally chic, can sometimes feel repetitive. Fishtail eyeliner offers a twist that’s equally wearable but with a bit more attitude.

Another reason it’s catching on is because it is surprisingly versatile. You can adjust the thickness, length, and angle of the flicks to suit your eye shape. If you have hooded eyes, for instance, keeping the lower flick subtle and upward-tilted can create a stunning elongating effect. If you have round eyes, extending both flicks further out can add an alluring, elongated shape. The possibilities are endless, making it a fun trend to experiment with.

How to Perfect Your Fishtail Flicks

If you’re keen to try this trend, here are a few tips to get it right:

Start with a Pencil Liner – If you’re nervous about freehanding with a liquid liner, sketch out your flicks with a pencil first. This gives you more control and allows for easy corrections.

Use a Fine-Tipped Liner – Precision is key, so opt for a pen-style liquid liner with a super fine tip. This helps create sharp, clean lines without smudging.

Angle Matters – The direction of your lower flick is crucial. If it’s too steeply downward, it can make your eyes look sad. A slight outward angle maintains the lifted effect.

Balance is Key – The lower flick should be slightly shorter than the upper wing to keep the look harmonious. If they’re too equal in length, the effect can appear too harsh.

Experiment with Colour – Black is classic, but don’t be afraid to play with colours. A deep blue, emerald green, or even a metallic shade can make this look even more striking.

Is It For You?

Absolutely! Fishtail eyeliner is one of those trends that looks complex but can be adapted to suit any style. It’s a simple way to switch up my usual makeup without needing an entire new routine. Plus, it has that perfect balance of edgy and elegant, making it suitable for everything from a casual brunch to a glam night out. If you’re ready to step outside your beauty comfort zone and try something new, fishtail eyeliner is definitely worth a shot.