August Beauty Launches So Good, You'll Pretend It’s A Necessity

August always comes in like a storm, between the post-holiday hustle, back-to-back meetings, and the monsoon mood swings, life is anything but chill. But if there’s one thing we can count on to brighten up gloomy days, it’s a good beauty haul. This month’s launches are like that perfect cup of chai on a rainy afternoon, comforting, exciting, and just what you didn’t know you needed. Here are the new beauty drops we’re loving and no, we’re definitely not gatekeeping.

Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF Le Parfum

The most intense expression in the MYSLF range, encased in a striking metallic mirror bottle, it opens with black pepper notes, reveals a radiant heart of orange blossom, and settles into a bold trail of Bourbon Vanilla, Amber, Woody notes. It lingers for hours with rich, evolving layers which makes sure leave a great impression.



Aquatein Collagen Water

Obsessed with beauty from the inside out? Aquatein’s Collagen Water is a plant-based glow-up in a bottle. With four yummy flavours, it supports skin, hair, joints and offers UV protection, plus, it’s packed with glutathione to fight oxidative stress.

Simply Nam Hydrafit Color Correctors

Hydrafit is a creamy, colour-correcting dream that tackles dark circles, pigmentation, and redness with ease. It blends like a dream, feels weightless, and leaves your skin looking naturally flawless, no filters, no fuss.

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Oil-In-Serum

This deserves a spot on the shelf, the lightweight oil-in-serum smooths frizz, hydrates in a snap, and gives you double the shine. With 72 hours of nourishment and that just-stepped-out-of-a-salon glow, it’s too good to gatekeep

Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0

Kylie’s back with Cosmic 2.0, a bold, radiant scent that bottles the glow of golden hour. Juicy pear, vanilla orchid, and lavender wrapped in sultry sandalwood, all housed in a fierce all-metal bottle made to turn heads.

Juicy Chemistry Underarm Roll-On Deodorant

Brighten, soothe, and protect with the new 5% AHA + 2% BHA Underarm Roll-On Deodorant by Juicy Chemistry. This formula gently exfoliates to fade dark spots, calm irritation, and deliver all-day odour control, free from aluminium and baking soda. A clean, effective upgrade for your daily routine.

Dove Serum Body Wash

Dove did not just upgrade with time; it literally simplified skincare for beginners and gave us their serum body wash collection. Vitamin C to brighten, AHAs to smoothen and Salicylic Acid to clarify. You name it and Dove formulated a separate body wash for each with these ingredients. This new launch deserves to be not just in your cart but your shelves.

Wellbeing Nutrition Ultra Strength Magnesium+ and Liposomal Berberine HCL+

This brand went ahead and gave us a treat for our well-being. These Ultra Strength Magnesium+ and Liposomal Berberine HCL+ tablets are here to save your day for all things holistic beauty and wellbeing. A full-spectrum, highly bioavailable formula with vitamin B6 meticulously crafted to support deep sleep and promote overall cellular health.

Maybelline Superstay Teddy Tint Nudes

Maybelline’s Super Stay Teddy Tint won hearts when they were launched last year, and now Maybelline decided to bless us with a new 'nude' range this august. With teddy-soft comfort and a 12-hour lasting blurred matte colour. This transfer- and smudge-resistant lip tint glides on lightweight, kiss-proof, and waterproof for all-day wear. Loved by 97% for its smooth, plush finish, it’s the perfect lip tint that truly stays put.

&DONE Take Control Combo

This shampoo and conditioner duo strikes the perfect balance, it gently cleanses, deeply hydrates, and controls excess oil. A unique pair designed to leave your hair refreshed, nourished, and effortlessly healthy.

Bath and Body Works Everyday Luxuries 2.0

Bath & Body Works unveils Everyday Luxuries 2.0, a glow-up for your daily self-care routine. This particular fragrance from the line smells like a dip in turquoise waters, with bergamot, peony & salty cedarwood. Fresh, effortless, and a little bit fancy, just how we like it.

Staze 9to9 Y.U.M.M.Y Lip Gloss Balm

Staze 9to9 Y.U.M.M.Y Lip Gloss Balm combines buildable sheer colour with intense shine in a non-sticky, click-pen format. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter, and SPF 15, it keeps lips hydrated, plump, and protected all day. For the lippie girlies, this is a must-have!

Sommer Beauty's Ride the Wave Mascara

Catch the wave with Sommer Beauty’s Ride The Wave Mascara, it lifts, lengthens, and defines with a feather-light, buildable formula. Smudge-proof and eye-friendly, it gives you full, fluttery lashes that last all day.

Puraveda

If you're into Ayurvedic and natural beauty, then this newly launched brand is for you. Puraveda is where science meets soul. Your mom would surely approve of their amazing range of skin, body and hair products.

