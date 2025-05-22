Back To Basics: Inside The Chic Comeback Of DIY Beauty

Out of all the trends that come and go, this one's given me one of those existential realisations about the way I consume things—mindlessly adding products to my cart, jumping on every trending hack, chasing the promise of overnight transformation. And then enters the good, old dependable DIY trend. It felt natural, safe, and a little nostalgic—because no parabens and kitchen ingredients must mean it’s better, right?

There's a mix for everything: rosemary oil for hair growth, rice water for that glass-skin glow, haldi masks to undo a summer tan. Your kitchen can double up as a beauty lab on any given day. But now, with an overflowing archive of homemade remedies and rituals, the question lingers—do they actually work? Or are they just another ticket to virality?

The Glow-Up I Didn't Expect

I have personally tried our old school but iconic turmeric mask and it did wonders. Of course, it took more than using it just once to perform it’s charm, but with a little consistency, I could significantly see the difference in my skin. I’m not saying it made me a few shades lighter or anything, but it did get rid of my beach tan, something that I very much needed.

Beauty Insights From Team ELLE

I asked a few of my colleagues at the office for any DIY favourites that work for them, and turns out, we're big believers in the power of kitchen staples.

I started with my very own Beauty Team. Some common favourites were the mayonnaise hair mask (the kind with egg in it) for deep nourishment and damage repair, and a banana and yogurt mask that promises to leave your hair smooth, soft and frizz-free. Just what I need. Another gem is an avocado and aloe vera face mask. Aloe vera helps in inflammation reduction, and avocado leaves your skin feeling soft, and your barrier stronger.

A fellow intern told me that she uses a combination of coffee, cinnamon and honey, and that gives her the most glowing complexion. It’s something she finds herself going back to every now and then. Another colleague, who has very sensitive skin and is allergic to soap, went on to share how besan and curd play a role in brightening her skin. It’s great for those with dryness and leaves your skin feeling nourished without that sticky, heavy feeling.

Wrapping It Up

At the end of the day, I’ve come to realise these DIY masks do work—the results may take time, but they’re real and transparent, sans any hard-to-pronounce chemicals in them. Packed with skin-loving, nourishing ingredients, they give your skin exactly what it craves: care, calm, and consistency. But make sure to consult your dermat before making your concoctions. And now, with glowing testimonials from my co-workers, I’m even more excited to dive deeper and experiment. It’s the perfect feel-good ritual to unwind with my girls—equal parts self-care and tea spilling.