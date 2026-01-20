Baked To Perfection: A Very Huda Beauty Evening

Huda Beauty has become one of those brands that shows up everywhere, on our feeds, in our makeup bags and backstage at fashion shoots. What started as Huda Kattan’s personal passion has grown into a global name, not just because of the products, but because of how the brand creates moments and experiences that feel genuinely memorable. Recently, I had the privilege of travelling from Mumbai to Dubai for an exclusive event that marked a milestone in that evolution: the launch of the Easy Bake Pressed powder, set against a compelling speakeasy-themed celebration of creativity and community.

Dubai, already a hub for luxury and innovation, transformed into an intimate playground of beauty storytelling. The evening wasn’t just about a product drop, it was a carefully curated journey that mirrored the brand’s personality: bold, playful and deeply experiential.

A Taste of Huda’s World at Karak House

Stepping into the venue, guests first encountered Huda’s Karak House. Think aromatic karak chai, warm conversations and an array of freshly baked cakes that instantly made everyone feel at home. This wasn’t a standard red-carpet event; it was cosy, personal and designed to evoke one of Huda’s biggest inspirations: connection through shared moments and sweetness.

Many of us exchanged stories over steaming cups, snapping photos that perfectly captured the warmth of the setup, an indulgent pause before entering the main event space. The Karak House set the tone: this was not just a beauty launch, but a celebration of joy.

The Speakeasy Reveal

Behind a seemingly ordinary kitchen door lay an exclusive speakeasy, plush, pulsating, and filled with laughter. There were inventive mocktails (some inspired by Huda), live performances and a silent dancing room.

The moment I tried the product, it was obvious why this launch is a watershed. The powder’s finish is weightless yet flawless, catching the light in a way that feels soft. It’s easy to use, hence the name, and perfect for every makeup lover, from beginners to pros. But beyond its performance, it symbolised how far Huda Beauty has come: a product that marries innovation with accessibility, creativity with everyday wearability.

A Celebration of Innovation

What set the evening apart was not just glitz, but intention. Far from a traditional product showcase, Huda Beauty crafted an environment steeped in narrative. Each space, from the Karak House to the kitchen, and finally the speakeasy, told a chapter of why this brand resonates across cultures and continents.

Huda Beauty’s rise mirrors our own growing appetite for self-expression, quality and something that feels personal in a world crowded with trends. It’s about products that not only perform but make you feel part of a creative tribe.

Global Brand With Heart

As the night wound down, what lingered was a sense of inclusivity: that beauty is for everyone, and that it doesn’t have to be intimidating.

Leaving the speakeasy, under Dubai’s glittering skyline, it was clear this event was more than a milestone; it was a demonstration of how beauty experiences can feel intimate, exciting and profoundly human.

Easy Bake Pressed Powder isn’t just another product launch. It’s a celebration of how beauty connects us, inspires us and, most importantly, lets us have fun along the way.