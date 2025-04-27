What Team ELLE Swears By For Summer Beauty Survival

Summer is here, and if you're anything like me, you're already half-melting and half-glowing, wondering how to stay fresh, hydrated, and protected while still looking like your best sun-kissed self. I don’t know about you, but every year around this time, I go into full beauty-edit mode — testing, trialling, and toting around products like my life depends on it (because sometimes, it feels like it does). Scorching heat, dry air, and jam-packed calendars call for serious beauty back-up — and Team ELLE has just the essentials. From scalp-saving SPFs to hydrating heroes and juicy glosses, these are the ride-or-die products getting us through summer in style. Here’s what’s made it into our sunshine survival kits:

I never thought I'd be the kind of person who uses sunscreen on their scalp, but here we are. After one too many sunny days that left my parting redder than my lipstick, I knew I needed a fix. The Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30 is a lightweight, fast-drying scalp mist that actually feels like nothing. It doesn’t make my hair greasy (thank god), doesn’t weigh it down, and keeps my scalp protected while I pretend I’m not sweating through my top.

Ainee Nizami Ahmedi, Editor-in-Chief

I can’t function without my latest obsession: D’you’s Unkissed Serum Sunscreen. Fuss-free to apply, travel-sized for convenience, and melts into the skin like a dream — what more could you ask for this summer? (Well, maybe a great candle… but that’s another story.

Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

Liquid IV sachets are my hydration hack. You can layer hyaluronic acid all you want, but if you're not hydrating from the inside, your skin’s just faking it. These electrolyte sachets are what I pack for shoots, flights, or any day that feels like being slowly grilled on a tawa. It’s not wellness-core — it’s survival.

Ismat Tahseen, Digital Editor

I love a good hydrating mist in the summer and usually carry the Pixi Beauty Mists with me. If my skin feels dry, I go for the Hydrating Milky version. And if I'm outdoors and just want a refreshing pick-me-up, I do a quick spritz with the Vitamin Wakeup variant. Both hydrate beautifully when I don’t want a heavy moisturiser on my face in the hot season.

Siya Bhambwani, Beauty Editorial Assistant

For me, summer equals lots of time at the beach. I love the OUAI Wave Spray to complete my beach-y persona this time of the year. It’s the quickest way to add some texture to my pin-straight hair. Bonus: it smells like lemons, soft florals, and salty air — basically, summer in a bottle.

Ipsita Kaul, Digital Writer

I’m currently obsessed with the Clinique Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss. The problem during summers is the lack of sufficient hydration — something most people struggle with in this heat. The gloss is equal parts moisturising and gorgeous, and it stays on for what feels like forever. While my insides may be slightly dehydrated (don’t recommend that, by the way), my lips stay juicy and fresh, always.

Tejashree Raul, Junior Fashion Stylist

I shamelessly suffer from blush blindness, so I depend on Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush as my ultimate summer essential. It melts seamlessly into the skin, giving a vibrant, second-skin flush that holds its own throughout the day — no layering or touch-ups needed.

If you’re hitting the beach, heading to work, or just trying to make it through your commute without melting, there’s something on this list that’ll make your summer just that bit more beautiful.