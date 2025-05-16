Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Overheated And Overstimulated Edition

This month, I hit that special point of summer where my brain melted before my makeup did. I was overstimulated, under-hydrated, and asking myself big questions like: “Can a fan be an accessory?” and “Is this the month I become the kind of person who uses ice rollers religiously?” The answer is yes—because this list exists.

These are my beauty buys from May. Some sensible, some entirely delulu, all very me-coded for the season of burnout and sunstroke.

1. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum

New and a little bit improved - but also comforting in a way. No drama, just barrier repair and faint traces of glow.





Available here.

2. ClayCo Sakura Rice Water Sunmist SPF 50

Technically a sunscreen. Emotionally? A coping mechanism. Spritzes like a dream and actually makes reapplication feel indulgent. No stickiness, no white cast, no excuses.





Available here.

3. GUBB Soothing Eye Gel Mask (Pink)

I leave this in the fridge next to my iced coffee and passive-aggressive chill pills. It’s the kind of self-care that asks for nothing and still delivers. For puffy mornings, screen-burnt evenings, and everything in between.



Available here.

4. Nappa Dori Lipstick Case

Do I need a handmade leather lipstick case? No. Do I want to feel like someone who owns a lipstick case in handmade leather? Desperately. This one gives me that little jolt of main character energy when I pull it out in public.





Available here.

5. Jisulife Handheld Fan Life5 Plus

I’ve officially become That Girl who carries a fan. It makes me feel like a K-drama heiress and ensures my upper lip sweat doesn’t sabotage my mood. The wind power is suspiciously strong.

Available here.

6. Numour Snow Ballz Legendary Edition

The name got me, and I got this. These snow globes for your face belong in a modern-day retelling of Clueless, preferably starring someone with commitment issues and great cheekbones.





Available here.

7. Refy Body Glow

For when you want to look like you drink 3 litres of water a day but actually forgot hydration existed. It’s a glow without glitter and doesn’t stick to your clothes—or your last situationship.

Available here.



8. Upyogaa Smart Cardio Training Hula Hoop

It’s officially too hot to function, let alone go on our dumb little mental health walks. But some of us still want to feel like we moved. I can use it indoors, in front of a fan, while binge-watching whatever you’re rewatching for the fifth time. You can just start calling me Jane Fonda (if you don’t get this ref - you might be too young to be here).





Available here.

9. Bvlgari Le Gemme Amunae Eau de Parfum

Smells like the CEO of a secret society. It’s deep, complex, and entirely wrong for summer—which is why I love it. I wear this to feel like I’m above humidity. It works.



Available here.

10. Casetify Cherry iPhone Case

A final nod to chaos: cherries, impact-proof tech, and a reminder that even your phone case can participate in the beauty aesthetic. Mostly here because it’s cute. No other justification offered.

Available here.

This is not your classic edit of beauty must-haves. It’s a survival kit for the emotionally fried and aesthetically inclined. Some of it might melt. Some of it might change your life. Either way—it’s hot. Let’s be cute.