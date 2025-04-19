Beauty Editor’s Picks: The Soft Launch Edition

Some products arrive with fanfare and immediately get benched. Others enter quietly and just… stick around. This isn’t a list of life-changing beauty must-haves or the next viral thing you need to order in under five minutes. It’s a slow-burn edit—a few things I stumbled across, finally opened, or re-discovered after forgetting I had them. Not all of them are new, but they’re new to me, and that’s enough.

Here’s what’s currently in rotation.

Violette_FR Bisou Jelly in Aïssa

I loved the original Bisou Balm—matte, muted, and the kind of rose that makes you look like you know where the good oysters are. But then I walked into Oh My Cream in Paris, and Benoît at the counter gave me a look like, "No, trust me—get the jelly version." I did. And he was right. Aïssa is sheer, glossy, and way more undone in the best way, like your lips but post-wine, post-flirtation, post-everything.

Indē Wild Luminary Eye Concentrate

This one showed up at my doorstep one day, and I was around to receive it. So it made it into my rotation immediately. One pump, and the first thing I noticed was the texture—silky, fast-absorbing, no stickiness. I layered it under makeup and forgot about it until I looked in the mirror at 4 PM and saw that my under-eyes hadn’t collapsed into creases. That counts.

Chanel Chance Eau Splendide

Chance, but with better timing. There’s a softness to this version—a little jasmine, a little rose, and none of that teenage sweetness. It’s not trying to be sexy. It just is.

Dyson Pre-style Cream with Chitosan

I didn’t expect a pre-styling cream to do anything dramatic, but this made my post-wash hair behave. No frizz halo, no crunch, no residue. The finish is clean and low-shine, like I just had a really good blowout three days ago.

Face Halo Reusable Makeup Remover Pad

It looks like a fluffy coaster. It removes waterproof mascara with just warm water. That’s it. That’s the pitch. And honestly? It works better than most things I’ve bought after 20 minutes of research.

Slip Pure Silk Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask

This feels unnecessarily luxurious until you wear it once. It’s shaped to leave your lashes alone, doesn’t press on your eyes, and somehow makes passing out in your makeup feel less tragic (not recommended, just observed).

Cotril Icy Blond Purple Shampoo

Picked this up because I liked the packaging. It turned out to be better than most of the overhyped purple shampoos I’ve tried. My hair felt clean but not stripped, and the brassiness dialled down in exactly one wash. Grazie, Cotril.

Take Your Potion: Immunity Potion No. 1

Tastes like a non-alcoholic cocktail and comes in a bottle that looks like a mood board. I took it before a long-haul flight and didn’t fall sick, which is either scientific evidence or pure coincidence. Either way, I’m finishing the bottle.

That’s it. No promises, no proclamations. Just a few things I found, tried, and haven’t quietly returned to the “maybe later” drawer (yet).