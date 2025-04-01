Makeup Artists Confess: The Beauty Crimes They Hate

Here’s the thing: makeup artists have seen everything. They’ve worked through bad brows, broken foundations, and last-minute “I-want-to-look-like-Bella-Hadid” requests from clients who booked them off Instagram. But there are some things even the best MUA can’t fix. From freshly shaved faces (spoiler: it’s a disaster) to over-plucked brows that not even soap can save, these are the beauty crimes that make makeup artists want to fake a family emergency and leave.

1. “I Had A Client Who Shaved Her Whole Face The Night Before.”

Shaving your face? Not a crime. Shaving it the night before your wedding? Call the police. “This one client showed up with freshly shaved, raw skin and asked why her foundation was pilling. Girl, it’s because your entire face is exfoliated to death,” an MUA confesses. “It was so sensitive that everything stung. I had to layer a thick-ass barrier cream before I could even start her base.” Lesson learned: if you’re dermaplaning, do it at least two days before.

2. “Overfilled Lips + Matte Lipstick = My Worst Nightmare.”

Filler isn’t the issue—bad filler is. “There’s nothing worse than a client with too much lip filler who insists on wearing a dry, matte lipstick,” an artist spills. “The pigment settles into every over-injected ridge, making the lips look cracked and uneven. And then they’ll ask me why it looks bad. Babe, your injector did you dirty, not me.” The fix? A creamy lip liner and gloss will do damage control—but let’s be real, some things can’t be undone.

3. “Microbladed Brows Age Like An Ex You Regret.”

You know what’s harder than drawing on eyebrows? Trying to correct microblading that’s gone full Crayola. “People think microblading is foolproof, but when it fades, it turns GREY. Or worse, red,” says an MUA. “Then they sit in my chair with these blocky, discoloured brows expecting me to make them look soft and fluffy. I can’t erase them, babes.” Moral of the story? Do your research before someone semi-permanently tattoos a bad decision onto your face.

4. “Clients Who Think Lip Blushing Heals Overnight Deserve Jail.”

Lip blush sounds cute in theory, but here’s what MUAs aren’t saying: “Your lips will peel like a snake for a solid week before they settle. It’s not cute,” one artist warns. “People come in with freshly blushed lips, expecting me to make them look ‘natural and soft,’ but the pigment is too fresh and looks too dark. Then it flakes off in patches, and suddenly, I’m to blame?” If you have an event, schedule lip blushing at least a month in advance—or just stick to an overlined nude lip.

5. “I Can Tell When You Had A Little Too Much Fun Last Night.”

You might think you’ve hidden last night’s sins with green juice and sunglasses, but your skin says otherwise. “Hungover skin is impossible to work with—it’s dull, puffy, and dehydrated as hell,” one MUA spills. “The worst is when they sit down, eyes bloodshot, skin patchy, and say, ‘Can you make me look fresh?’ Like babe, I do makeup, not miracles.” Pro tip: chug some electrolyte water before bed and ice-roll your face before your appointment.

6. “Waterproof Mascara And SPF Are My Villains.”

SPF is great. Until it starts pilling under the foundation. “Some clients slather on heavy sunscreen right before sitting in my chair, and it turns their base into a peeling disaster,” an artist says. “Then there’s waterproof mascara. If you’re wearing that before your appointment? You’re a bad person.” Waterproof formulas are impossible to remove cleanly, making it ten times harder to blend fresh mascara. PSA: Show up with a clean, moisturised face—nothing more, nothing less.

MUAs are trained to fix just about everything—but some beauty crimes are beyond saving. If you want to actually help your makeup artist help you, consider this your cheat sheet. Or don’t. Just don’t be surprised when your MUA takes one look at your face and hits you with a long, dramatic pause.