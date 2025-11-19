Glow-vember Is Here: The Beauty Launches Your Shelf Has Been Waiting For

When the air turns crisp and November starts fast-tracking the days, the season slips into that familiar mix of cosy mornings, chaotic schedules, and an inbox full of wedding invites. The sun feels like it’s rationing warmth, your to-do list is multiplying, and suddenly the idea of a full-blown wellness era feels less like a trend and more like essential life support.

Between last-minute errands, and the annual “where did the year go?” panic, your inner beauty-wellness enthusiast deserves a soft launch of her own. Think of this moment as your cue to charge up the self-care playlist, light a candle that costs slightly too much, and step into your Pinterest-worthy routine with zero guilt. Luckily, the latest beauty and wellness launches have arrived just in time to help you glow, unwind, and get wedding-season ready without breaking into a stress-sweat.

M·A·C Skinfinish Lightstruck Liquid Highlighter

Dewy girlies, this one's for you. This liquid highlighter is the closest you’ll get to glass skin without a filter, melting into your complexion with a soft sheen. It gives long-lasting hydration, a glow that stays all day, and the freedom to wear it alone for a fresh, bare-faced radiance or mix it with your base for that natural, luminous finish.

Justhuman Melt-it-like-Milk Cleansing Balm

This soft, melty balm sweeps away makeup and sunscreen in literal seconds, then turns into a silky milk the moment it meets water. Skin feels clean, calm and genuinely pampered. Cleansing balms are having their main-character moment, and this one is your cue to join the happy skin club.

Plum BodyLovin' Body Butter

’Tis the season of love and a frankly dangerous amount sweets, and Plum clearly decided your body care should join the feast. Suddenly your routine feels like a full-on dessert bar, with and body butters in Marshmallow Melt, Vanilla Caramello and Hazelnut lining up like treats for your skin.

Indē Wild Champi Slick Stick

Flyaways don’t stand a chance. Indē Wild just dropped an Ayurveda-powered slick stick that keeps hair smooth all day, tames frizz, and even strengthens while it works. One quick swipe and your hairstyle is instantly sorted.

HYPHEN 2% Cica Exosomes Moisturiser

The oil-free moisturiser that truly understood the assignment. Packed with cica exosomes, niacinamide, panthenol and zinc, it keeps skin hydrated, calm, matte and blissfully breakout-free. A total win for oily, combo and acne-prone crew everywhere.

Roberto Cavalli Serpentine Parfum

Roberto Cavalli Serpentine is pure indulgence bottled, rich, sensual and made for anyone who walks in like they own the moment. The golden serpent wrapping the bottle sets the tone, and the fragrance inside follows through with unapologetic glamour. One spritz and you’re basically leaving a trail of confidence wherever you go.

O3+ Hydro Peptide Eye Gel Mask

Your under-eyes need love, and this eye gel mask is the right fit for those bags under your eyes. A no-mess, cooling eye mask that hydrates, plumps, de-puffs, and brightens with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and green tea.

RENEE Matcha Lip Balm With SPF 50

For all our matcha girlies, you might want to add those greens to your lippie too now. A glossy SPF 50 matcha lip balm that hydrates, heals, and brightens with matcha oil, kojic acid, and hyaluronic acid. Soft, protected, glow-gloss lips all day.

Carrera Parfums

If a designer and perfume maker had a baby, this would be it. Carrera Parfums are now available in India and it blends classic style with denim-inspired bottles for scents that feel chic and modern. Italian luxury, but it is a vibe.

OPI GelColor Intelli-Gel™ Polish

A shape-shifting gel polish that behaves better than your weekend plans, it stays put, self-smooths, and glides on like a total dream with the Intelli-Brush. The shine is blinding, the pigment is bold, and the application is pure peace.

Laneige’s Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen

Laneige has officially entered its dewy-sunscreen era. This Water Bank SPF hydrates like a moisturiser, shields against UVA and UVB, and feels practically weightless on the skin. Consider your new daily essential unlocked.

Recode Lip Glosses Let Me Gloss You

Glass-lip energy is officially in session. These lightweight, non-sticky glosses bring major shine and all-day comfort in tiny, take-everywhere tubes. Wear them solo for juicy lips or layer over your favourite lipstick for instant upgrade energy.

Maliao 18-Color Eyeshadow Palette

Your glam kit just got an upgrade. With smooth mattes and shimmers, blendable formulas, this travel-friendly palette built for everyday creativity. The shades are beautiful and add that perfect little extra to your usual look.

PAC Cosmetics 4-IN-1 Makeup Brush

PAC’s 4-in-1 brush is your whole makeup kit in one cute, travel-ready wand, a face brush, concealer brush, and two shadow brushes with magnetic compartments. Tiny, precise, and perfect for glam on the go.

Chengavi Gotu kola & Avocado Day Cream

A glow-getter day cream that keeps skin fresh, soft and happily hydrated from morning to night. Gotu kola and avocado dive deep to nourish, while mango butter leaves your complexion velvety, bouncy and naturally radiant

Juicy Chemistry X Ikonic Me Wedding Season Box

If clean-girl energy is your vibe, this one’s for you! Juicy Chemistry x Ikonic’s Wedding Boxes bring speed, shine, and a totally stress-free GRWM for your wedding prep.

La Roche-Posay Vitamin C12 Serum

La Roche-Posay is now in India, and this vitamin C serum needs to be on your list. It is your skin’s overachiever. It's 12% pure C, salicylic acid, and neurosensine tag-team to brighten, smooth, and soften. This might just be the gift that you were looking for all along for your favourite aunt this season.

Heliocare 360° Body Glow

SPF, but make it festive. Heliocare 360° Body Glow SPF 50+ is a shimmery, dewy, sweat-proof glow gel that keeps you lit from haldi mornings to sangeet nights, while actually protecting your skin.

