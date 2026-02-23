ELLE Beauty Radar: The Beauty Trend That Doesn’t Want You To Buy Anything

As a teenager, I could easily lose hours watching makeup hauls and videos of people organising overflowing drawers packed with unopened products. There was something oddly satisfying about the excess, palettes stacked high, lipsticks lined up like trophies, entire collections waiting to be touched. Now, not much has changed.

If you’ve spent more than five minutes scrolling social media lately, you’ve probably seen it all: mega hauls, drawers stuffed with unopened makeup, people buying backups of products they haven’t even tried yet. It’s entertaining, sure, but also mildly stressful.

That’s where Project Pan begins, choosing to use what you have before reaching for more.

When Finishing a Product Becomes the Flex

Project Pan is exactly what it sounds like, and also much more. In beauty terms, panning refers to using a product until you reach the bottom of the container and see the metal pan. No glossy unboxing, no first impressions, just honest, well-loved products that have clearly lived a full life. And strangely, it’s become some of the most satisfying content online.

Instead of flexing how much they’ve bought, people are proudly showing off empty moisturisers, scraped-out lipsticks and eyeshadows held together by hope. There’s something deeply relatable about watching someone wrestle the last bit of foundation out with a pair of pliers.

Project Pan taps into that mood perfectly. It’s mindful luxury, without the guilt. You’re still enjoying nice things, you’re just actually using them. It’s also a subtle pushback against years of social media telling us we need the latest launch to feel relevant. Finishing a product becomes the win, not buying a new one.

In some ways, it feels like the Marie Kondo era. Back then, we were all about letting go of what didn’t spark joy. Now, the joy comes from actually using what we already have, instead of sending half-used products to the landfill. Saving money is a big part of it, but so is reducing waste and feeling less overwhelmed by stuff.

Project Pan, But Make It Your Whole Life

What’s interesting is how easily this mindset travels beyond makeup. Project Pan works just as well for your wardrobe, your kitchen, and even your finances. Think of it as panning your wallet. Credit cards, for instance, are full of benefits that people often overlook. Monthly credits, free memberships, insurance perks and cashback categories often go untouched. Using what you already pay for is very much the same energy as finishing your moisturiser instead of buying another one on sale.

The bigger takeaway is that Project Pan isn’t about deprivation. It’s about intention. Social media, often blamed for fuelling overconsumption, is now also showing us another way. A slower, smarter, more satisfying way to consume.

Where the world is obsessed with more, Project Pan gently asks a different question: what if enough is already sitting in your drawer? And that might just be the most refreshing trend we’ve seen in years.

