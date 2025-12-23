Beauty’s Biggest Rage Baits This Year

‘Rage bait’ was apparently Oxford’s word of the year for 2025, and I’m not even surprised. The number of times I accidentally slipped it into my daily vocabulary is insane. Be it a ‘hell naah’ pop culture moment or a viral internet meme that did not come off well, this word would top the chart. The beauty landscape evolved more in 2025 than it has in years, and while I loved discovering quirky brand food collaborations and standout launches, I also lived through some of my biggest rage bait moments thanks to beauty.

“We’re living in an era where ‘skin-like finish’ has become the new beauty buzzword that every foundation brand and influencer swears by. And honestly, count me in, because this year was all about finally finding the right shade match. With big brands leading the way and even homegrown Indian labels launching incredible formulas, beauty felt more inclusive than ever. It wasn’t just makeup anymore; it became a whole journey. But as I sit here writing this, I can’t ignore the fact that 2025 also served some of the biggest rage bait moments. Between Instagram scrolls and endless beauty articles, let’s just say this beauty writer definitely felt a lot of things.

I’m just a 21-year-old Gen Z girlie trying to survive the beauty industry with my tiny piece of experience, and this year I decided to be extra messy.

So, here are the biggest beauty rage baits of this snake-coded year:

Sephora Kids Watching Sephora Kids TikToks is cute until you realise it is not just a cutesy reel moment but something that is actually happening in real life. Your 6-year-old does not need a 6-step routine. Some basic home remedies would do the job. This might just be the biggest rage bait of them all, which is why it easily tops the list. 10-step Hair Care Routine Photograph: (Pexels) I'm the biggest supporter of a self-care, everything-shower kind of day, and I stand by it fully. But your hair does not need an elaborate 10- to 15-step routine on the regular. A simple 4- to 5-step routine works just as well. Don't give in to the urge to buy products because of social media. Yes, your hair needs care, but it does not need that much product. Concealer Lips Making a Comeback This one came straight from my editor, who has literally watched the beauty landscape evolve up close. Concealer lips had their moment, but nobody wants to look washed out. It is 2025, and you do not need to wear something that makes you look like a side character in a 2000s movie. It is just not it. Slick Back Hair View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) If you are an athlete or someone who needs a slicked-back bun to get through the day, I get it. I love the idea of my hair not flying into my face every time I am out. But I do not want to look like I am headed to a ballet recital every time I step out. No, and a slick back is not for my face type, and that is completely fine. Skipping Water and Relying Only On the Tiny Bit of Hyaluronic Acid in Your Cream Hydration is crucial, and that stands as an established fact, and yet people seem to skip their water intake and opt for "ultra high repair hydrating" moisturisers available in the market. Girl, your skin needs hydration through its primary source, which is water, not that tiny amount of hyaluronic acid present in your day cream. Go finish your water bottle, and then talk about hydration. Well, that's how I used 'rage bait' this year. After all, I'm just a girl who logs onto Instagram for "research purposes" only to be ambushed by the year's worst rage baits.