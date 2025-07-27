The Post-Bleach Survival Guide No One Gives You

I recently went ash blonde. It was planned. Considered. Professionally executed. And yet, two weeks later, my hair felt like it belonged to someone else. It wasn’t breaking (yet), but it wasn’t bouncing either. The strands were drier, duller, and just... confused. And my regular routine? Useless.

If you’ve just coloured your hair—or are planning to—and think a purple shampoo and a good conditioner will get you through, let me stop you right there. This isn’t just about maintenance. This is damage control, texture therapy, and toner preservation—with a little soul-saving on the side.

1. Your Hair Isn’t Dry. It’s Shocked.

You’ll be tempted to treat it like it's “just dry.” It’s not. Post-bleach hair has been lifted, stripped, and thrown off balance. The porosity is off. The elasticity is off. It absorbs product differently. It behaves differently when wet.

Don’t panic. But don’t expect your pre-colour routine to do anything.

2. Shampoo Is Not Your Friend (But You Still Need It)

Your hair doesn’t need to be squeaky clean. It needs to be gently, strategically clean.

You want:

Low pH formulas that don’t lift your cuticle more



Protein-supporting ingredients like keratin, rice water, or bond builders



No sulphates, no stripping surfactants



A plan: clarify only when your scalp feels genuinely gunky, not every week



What’s in my shower:

3. Not All Purple Shampoos Are Created Equal

Don’t blindly “tone once a week.” Some will over-deposit and turn your hair violet. Some do nothing. And if your blonde lift isn’t clean underneath, no purple shampoo will help.

Instead:

Use it once every 10 days unless you’re super platinum



Apply it evenly , not just on random brassy bits



Rinse it out fast—2 minutes max unless you know what your hair can handle



The only ones I trust:

Milk_Shake Silver Shine – toning + hydration, but go easy

Cotril Icy Blond – for cool, ash tones only

Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow – for when you don’t want silver, just neutrality





4. Your Hair Oils Will Betray You

Here’s the truth: some traditional oils will pull out toner. Coconut oil? Too heavy. Castor oil? Good luck rinsing that out of bleached ends. What you need now is lightweight, non-pigment-disturbing nourishment.

My new rotation:

Pro tip: Warm slightly. Apply to mid-lengths. Leave for 30 minutes max. Then wash with a creamy shampoo—not a clarifier.

5. Protein Is Medicine. Moisture Is Maintenance.

Your hair will tell you what it needs. If it stretches and breaks, it needs protein. If it feels stiff, it needs moisture.

You don’t need a 12-step routine. You need a protein mask once a week, and a moisturising conditioner every time you wash.

My real-world edit:

6. Post-Bleach Styling Is a Different Game

Your hair holds heat differently now. It’s more porous. It burns faster. And that sleek blowout you love? Yeah, it can cook your ends if you’re not careful.

Non-negotiables:

Always air dry 70% before heat



Use cream-based leave-ins that seal moisture



Never go above 180°C unless your strands are virgin (which, let’s be real, they’re not)



What’s in my kit:

7. Salon Maintenance > DIY Panic

A toner refresh every 6–8 weeks will do more for your colour than any home treatment ever will. It keeps the shade balanced, prevents brass, and revives dullness.

Also: ask for a gloss or a clear shine treatment if you’re not ready to re-colour but want that “just done” glow.

8. The Unexpected Issues (and How I Fixed Them)

My roots got greasy faster → I switched to a scalp-balancing pre-wash



My ends felt crunchy → I trimmed 2 mm every six weeks and used K18 religiously



My hair went flat at the crown → I ditched heavy conditioners and started sleeping with my hair clipped up in a loose claw



9. Your Hair Isn’t Dead. It’s Just Relearning Itself.

You don’t need 40 new products. You need strategy. You need to know when to use purple shampoo and when to book a toner. You need hydration that actually absorbs, and masks that don’t coat your strands in silicone film. And mostly? You need tolisten to your hair—not your algorithm.

Because bleach changes everything. But with the right routine, it doesn’t have to ruin anything.