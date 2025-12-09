The Textured Pixie Is Back And Cooler Than Ever

Despite having fewer inches to work with, thepixie haircut is as versatile as its cropped counterparts, bobs, lobs, and shags. Pixie haircuts have a very classic, minimalist look on straight hair. Once texture is added, whether from natural or styled curls, layers, or gel or wax-sculpted fringe, the short cut takes on an entirely new personality. So if you're curious whether a pixie will look good on your textured hair, the answer is yes.
Texture isn't just about having naturally coily hair, though; it can be achieved through styling. Add some edge to a traditionally short and sweet style with a tapered fade in the back and longer bangs up front. Or throw some colour on the cut for added dimension. You can texturise a pixie by defining your own coils, or if you have straight hair and want to add some definition, a gel, sea salt spray, or texture cream can help create the non-sleek style element. Steal some style inspiration from these celeb-inspired textured pixie haircuts, seen on Teyana Taylor, Emma Chamberlain, and more.
Mixed Pixie
Start with a smooth base and use a curling iron to shape a mix of tighter and looser pieces in different directions to create the look of a curly pixie without super-tight coils.
Longer Edges
Balance shorter hairs up top with longer, slicked sideburns and loose, stray curls toward the nape of the neck.
Betty Boop Pixie
Quinta Brunson nailed a retro-looking pixie, reminiscent of Betty Boop's classic, curly style.
Baby Waves
Emma Chamberlain added extra defined texture to her blonde pixie with piecey waves, flung forward into a subtle fringe, and centred right at the crown.
Wet Look
Hair gelled or slicked to look like you stepped out of a pool instantly adds texture, even on the straightest of strands.
Ultra Mini Bangs
You don't have to forgo bangs with a pixie. While the cut is short, it's the perfect foundation for baby bangs.
Molded Edges
Use the shorter hair as a canvas for creative styling like Tati Gabrielle does with these wavy, slicked edges.