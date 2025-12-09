The Textured Pixie Is Back And Cooler Than Ever

Despite having fewer inches to work with, thepixie haircut is as versatile as its cropped counterparts, bobs, lobs, and shags. Pixie haircuts have a very classic, minimalist look on straight hair. Once texture is added, whether from natural or styled curls, layers, or gel or wax-sculpted fringe, the short cut takes on an entirely new personality. So if you're curious whether a pixie will look good on your textured hair, the answer is yes.

Texture isn't just about having naturally coily hair, though; it can be achieved through styling. Add some edge to a traditionally short and sweet style with a tapered fade in the back and longer bangs up front. Or throw some colour on the cut for added dimension. You can texturise a pixie by defining your own coils, or if you have straight hair and want to add some definition, a gel, sea salt spray, or texture cream can help create the non-sleek style element. Steal some style inspiration from these celeb-inspired textured pixie haircuts, seen on Teyana Taylor, Emma Chamberlain, and more.

Mixed Pixie