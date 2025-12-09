subscribe
The Textured Pixie Is Back And Cooler Than Ever

A coiled, wavy and defined take on the short haircuts.

Despite having fewer inches to work with, thepixie haircut is as versatile as its cropped counterparts, bobs, lobs, and shags. Pixie haircuts have a very classic, minimalist look on straight hair. Once texture is added, whether from natural or styled curls, layers, or gel or wax-sculpted fringe, the short cut takes on an entirely new personality. So if you're curious whether a pixie will look good on your textured hair, the answer is yes.

Texture isn't just about having naturally coily hair, though; it can be achieved through styling. Add some edge to a traditionally short and sweet style with a tapered fade in the back and longer bangs up front. Or throw some colour on the cut for added dimension. You can texturise a pixie by defining your own coils, or if you have straight hair and want to add some definition, a gel, sea salt spray, or texture cream can help create the non-sleek style element. Steal some style inspiration from these celeb-inspired textured pixie haircuts, seen on Teyana Taylor, Emma Chamberlain, and more.

Mixed Pixie

all’s fair; disney+ premiere

Start with a smooth base and use a curling iron to shape a mix of tighter and looser pieces in different directions to create the look of a curly pixie without super-tight coils.

Longer Edges

street style day 3 milan fashion week womenswear spring/summer 2026

Balance shorter hairs up top with longer, slicked sideburns and loose, stray curls toward the nape of the neck.

Betty Boop Pixie

5th annual academy museum gala arrivals
Quinta Brunson nailed a retro-looking pixie, reminiscent of Betty Boop's classic, curly style.

Baby Waves

loewe front row spring/summer 2026 paris fashion week
Emma Chamberlain added extra defined texture to her blonde pixie with piecey waves, flung forward into a subtle fringe, and centred right at the crown.

Wet Look

courrèges: outside arrivals paris fashion week womenswear fall/winter 2025 2026
Hair gelled or slicked to look like you stepped out of a pool instantly adds texture, even on the straightest of strands.

Ultra Mini Bangs

2025 mtv video music awards arrivals

You don't have to forgo bangs with a pixie. While the cut is short, it's the perfect foundation for baby bangs.

Molded Edges

los angeles premiere of hbo original series "the last of us" season 2 arrivals
Use the shorter hair as a canvas for creative styling like Tati Gabrielle does with these wavy, slicked edges.

