Bella Hadid Just Dropped Her On-The-Go Makeup Routine: Here's All You Need To Know

Bella Hadid blessed us with her super quick, in-the-car makeup tutorial on TikTok the other day, and it might sound weird, but it was like an itch had been relieved in my brain- you know when you just HAVE to know what a particular celebrity uses because you love their look that much? Yeah, that.

I found her picks so impressive, because they weren't just all luxury, expensive items from designer brands. To the contrary, it was a good mix of luxe and some great drugstore makeup products, which I absolutely enjoyed. Keep scrolling to see the 13 products she uses in her daily makeup routine- because if it's good enough for Bella Hadid, it's good enough for me.

Rhode Barrier Butter

Hadid begins her makeup routine by priming and prepping her skin with the incredibly hydrating Rhode Barrier Butter. "She's the primer for all my makeup," Hadid says. Shop here Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25

We love a good tinted moisturiser for super natural, low-effort coverage and evening out. Bella says, "Usually, I don't even wear foundation over this. We look like we just went to the beach!" Shop here. MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Skin Face Essentials

Hadid uses this all-inclusive, professional complexion palette to perfect her under-eye area and spot conceal. Now we know the secret (or one of the secrets) to flawless supermodel skin! Shop here. Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer

This concealer-foundation hybrid is another great multi-tasker to have on hand. Hadid says that she uses it to even her skin out. It provides medium to full coverage, has a natural matte finish, and features a waterproof, sweatproof formula. Shop here. FENTY BEAUTY Match Stix Contour Skinstick

Next, she uses the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick to define and accentuate her Goddess-like bone structure, applying it to her cheekbones, her temples, and her chin and jawline. Shop here. Laura Mercier Ultra-Blur Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Hadid applies this blurring and setting powder for the finishing touches to her base, saying, "Blur her down to the gods." This one was focused on her undereyes and cheekbones. Shop here. Hourglass Mini Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure

Then, Hadid uses this soft plum color from Hourglass, with radiant, light-reflecting particles for a glowing finish. She applies a small amount all over her skin. Shop here. Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder

A final setting powder to lock everything in and make sure her makeup doesn't budge all day, through shoots, meetings, and dinners. Shop here. CoverGirl Clean Fresh Brow Liner 1MM Nano Eyebrow Pencil

Bella shapes and defines her supermodel-worthy arches, making a crack at them by saying, "My eyebrows are definitely not twins, they're sisters." Shop here. FENTY BEAUTY Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door/Chic Phreak

No amount of glow is enough. This stunning highlighter duo from Fenty Beauty does a great job at giving your skin the most healthy radiance ever. Shop here. CoverGirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

Hadid reaches for this mascara, which has a volumising formula and is infused with lash-conditioning ingredients. Shop here MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine

This iconic caramel-nude lip liner has gone viral multiple times on the 'gram- enough times to become Hadid's favourite. I could tell by the amount it had been sharpened down. Shop here. Orebella Salted Muse Parfum