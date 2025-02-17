Serving Face & Fit: Making Sure Your Makeup Is In Sync With Your Fashion Aesthetic

Have you ever got all decked up, looked in the mirror, and everything seemed fine, but... not fine at the same time? The good news is that it's not just in your head. The even better news is that I've got a guide for you to figure out just what kind of makeup, and which products would hit it off with your outfits, based on your foundational fashion aesthetic. Beauty and fashion are pretty much BFFs—they’re meant to complement each other. Read on as I break down the ultimate makeup routines for every fashion aesthetic. Ready to find your perfect match? Let’s get into it.

Classic

This aesthetic goes for only the most elegant picks, and is all about structure, and the luxury feel and quality of things. If your wardrobe consists mostly of classic structured trench coats and blazers, formal pencil skirts and sophisticated hats, your makeup arsenal is going to need some timeless classics, like Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation for the most flawless finish, the Guerlain Rouge G in Le Beige Noisette- a stunning colour that's dripping with finesse, and Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Narcisse, a super soft pink for your cheeks and eyelids, and KVD Beauty's Dual-Ended Tattoo Liner to create a classic winged eyeliner.

Minimalist

As the name suggests, you probably love a really low-key, minimalistic makeup routine. A few great products that do the most sound like your jam- think a capsule makeup collection. You love a feature-enhancing, effortless and natural look and the YSL Touche Éclat Illuminating Pen for ultra-natural under-eye and spot coverage, Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzer for soft warmth on your cheekbones and eyelids, Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray for a clean, melted-together finish and Glossier's Generation G in Fuzz for a blotted, MLBB touch of colour are going to help you achieve just that. You might also want to use an eyelash curler to give your lashes that natural lift, sans any product.

Streetwear

The uber-cool baddie in you is all about experimenting with your looks and you really love getting your makeup out to play. Bold, fluffy brows created with Too Faced's Fluff & Hold Laminating Brow Wax, bold and colourful graphic or smudged liner looks using Victoria Beckham's Satin Kajal Liner, dramatic lashes courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics Kylash Volume Mascara and the coolest red lips using Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored is the perfect look for you.

Bohemian, Better Known As Boho

One of the most playful and experimental styles, this one really allows you the room for discovery and is very forgiving. It's a lot more focused on the eyes and nails. Messed up your eyeshadow? It's just part of the boho vibe now. Try fun face embellishments, like the Simi Haze Beauty Eye Play Gem Pack, shimmery eyeshadows, like M.A.C Dazzleshadow Extreme, and Nykaa Cosmetics Stardust Dual Chrome Eyeliner to create the most fun eye looks. Add Soezi's Tropical Wave Press-On Nails for the perfect boho, trippy nails.

Preppy

I love to hate this aesthetic, and for no fault of its own. It's just so perfect that you'll feel all over the place, even if you're a relatively put-together kind of gal. I do have to admit that I aspire to be this perfect, and the products I'd use to achieve that clean, has-it-all, popular high-school girl look would be the e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter for that natural, glowing-from-within base, Merit's Bronze Balm for a really sheer, glowy and healthy warmth, the Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil for neat and shapely brows, and the Bobbi Brown Lip Pencil in Nude, in combination with Charlotte Tilbury's Hyaluronic + Happikiss in Crystal Happikiss for the perfect pout.

Romantic

If you're in your soft, lover girl era, I have news for you. You're going shopping for the cutest makeup. I already know your favourite colour is pink, and you already know that I have the most pink picks ready for you. Start with the Chanel Le Blanc Rosy Light Drops for a glowy complexion, and go in with Clinique's High Impact Mascara in Black Honey for the most romantic eye-batting moments. All the shades of the Huda Beauty Blush Filter scream lover girl, and the same goes for Benefit Cosmetics' Plushtint Cloud Fine.