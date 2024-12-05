Heirlooms Reimagined: Borrowed Beauty Secrets For The Bride-to-Be

Weddings are as much about family traditions as they are about new beginnings. And what better way to honour your roots than by weaving heirloom beauty into your bridal routine? In this heartfelt instalment of our bridal beauty series, we’re diving into the sentimental charm of inherited beauty treasures—your mum’s kajal, grandma’s favourite lipstick, or that cherished fragrance your nani always wore. The twist? We’re giving them a modern makeover for a bride who wants to sparkle with both nostalgia and individuality.

The Timeless Kajal

Every Indian woman’s beauty legacy begins with kajal, often the first beauty product we play with as little girls. For me, it was my mum’s trusty Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal, always within reach on her dresser. This classic staple can be a part of your bridal look too. Modernise it by layering it with a metallic eyeshadow from Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Soft Glam Palette for a smoky eye that’s rich with cultural significance. Want to go bold? Use the kajal as an intense liner and blend it out with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes To Mesmerise Cream Shadow in Star Gold for an ethereal shimmer.

Lipstick Legacies

Remember sneaking into your grandma’s drawer and discovering that single tube of her "special occasion" lipstick? My nani swore by Revlon’s iconic Cherries In The Snow, a shade that I now keep as a little reminder of her. Bring that classic red into your bridal arsenal by pairing it with a swipe of Bobbi Brown’s Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in In the Buff for a contemporary, hydrated finish. Don’t forget to tuck this lipstick into your clutch—it’s more than makeup; it’s a piece of your family history walking down the aisle with you.

Scent Memories

There’s something deeply nostalgic about fragrance. For me, it’s the earthy allure of sandalwood oil that my mum used during every festive season. Recreate those scent memories by layering her signature perfume with something modern, like Jo Malone’s Orange Blossom or Le Labo’s Another 13. The result? A bespoke fragrance that tells a story only your family can write.

Jewellery Meets Beauty

And while we’re on heirlooms, don’t forget those antique hairpins or brooches. Incorporate them into your bridal hairstyle for an understated nod to tradition. Whether they’re tucked into a soft bun or used as accents in cascading waves, these pieces carry stories that make your bridal look uniquely yours.

Bringing family beauty traditions into your wedding day isn’t just sentimental—it’s a way to honour where you’ve come from while stepping into your new chapter. In our next piece, we’ll explore India’s incredible diversity through cross-cultural beauty rituals tailored for the cosmopolitan bride.