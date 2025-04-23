I Got My Best-Smelling Friends To Spill Their Fragrance Hacks—What Did I Learn?

There’s nothing quite like the mystery of a person who always smells incredible—but refuses to spill the beans on how. Lucky for me (and you), some of these mysterious people of interest happen to be my ride-or-dies. And that means they don't stand a chance against my annoyingly whiny pleas for too long.

If there’s one thing I know about my friends, it’s that they take their fragrance choices seriously. You know, those people who always leave a scent trail behind, whose hugs linger on your sweater, and who somehow always smell impossibly good—even after a long day? I was itching to know their secrets. And guess what, mission accomplished.

At first, there was some resistance. "You're crazy, if you think I'm giving away my signature scent to a hundred people," one friend protested. Another admitted she loves when people ask what she’s wearing, but she never actually reveals the name (a true gatekeeping queen.) But after some persuasion, they finally caved. Below, the under-the-radar fragrances and some of their most prized hacks they swear by that keep the compliments rolling in.

The Trick Lies In The Perfect Match

“This is me coming clean. This one’s technically an enhancer fragrance, meaning it works with your natural skin chemistry and whatever else you layer it with. I first use either DS And Durga's I Don't Know What or Victoria Secret's Bare Magnolia.The former has a woody, musky, and slightly citrusy quality, and the latter is for when I'm in a floral, feminine mood. I then layer it with Juliette has a gun's Not A Perfume, and people constantly tell me I smell amazing, but they can’t quite place the scent. They're both such minimalist scents, and the end result is clean, warm, skin-like, and just a little mysterious.”

Sometimes, It's Just A Chance Encounter With The Perfume Gods

“I discovered this gem of a scent in a tiny boutique in the South of France, and I’ve never looked back. It's Bastide's Figue Amour. It smells like ripe figs, sun-drenched wood, and a hint of creamy almond. It’s fresh but cosy, and no one I know wears it—which makes me love it even more. Let this be your reminder to prioritise travel at least once a year – you might just get your signature scent out of it.”

Your Signature Scent Needs To Be Looked After, Too

“Krigler's Lovely Patchouli 55. There, the cat's out of the bag. My most complimented perfume, hands down. It’s deep, spicy, and just a little smoky, but somehow still soft and wearable. It was actually also Jackie Onassis' signature scent, and that's all you need to know about it. A friend once told me it smells like ‘expensive confidence,’ and honestly, I’ll take it. Just make sure to store it in a dark and dry cupboard— not in your bathroom, not on your dresser and not by the window. That'll make sure the strong notes retain their impact, since they lose their lasting power sooner than we realise.”

Think Beyond Your Pulse Points

“One of my biggest secrets, aside from the perfume itself, is that I spray my hair with it lightly, too. Your hair really catches onto scents for a couple of days even, and leaves that scent trail behind that everyone wonders about. I'm loyal to Pacifica's Indian Coconut Nectar. It's my quiet luxury scent; slightly sweet coconut and musky amber, with just a touch of vanilla—like the effortlessly cool version of a perfume. Every time I wear it, someone tells me I smell incredible.”

The Subtle Art Of Layering

“Smelling great starts right from your shower. If you think it's as simple as spritzing on a magical scent, you have another thing coming for you. I like to use a shower gel that's fragrance-free, so that there's no interference. It should, however have glycolic acid, which will work as a palette cleanser of sorts for your skin, and make sure your skin chemistry is neutral. Then, I go in with the L'Occitane Almond Milk Concentrate on damp skin. This not only increases the longevity of my scent, but also pairs well with it. And lastly, I generously drench myself with AKRO's Bake perfume. If you love gourmand fragrances, but hate anything overly sweet, this is the one. It smells like warm, buttery pastries with a little saltiness that keeps it from being too sugary. Plus, the body lotion balances it out with its nuttiness.”

Now that I've been let in on the crème de la crème of the fragrance world, I have only one thing to say: consider me obsessed.