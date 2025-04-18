Can LED Face Masks Boost Your Skin This Summer?

What is it about beauty that puts us on an eternal quest—what works, what doesn’t, have we found ‘the’ product yet and so on. Enter the LED mask in that chat. It whipped up the buzz a few years ago when celebs started taking to it as a quick fix before the red carpet. A handy device, it found a fan following in everyone from Julia Roberts to Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian (who’s been vocal about her love for it).

Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora use LED masks Photograph: (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone was seen in one and Malika Arora also made it part of her routine. It hopped off my radar over time but recently, when I watched season 3 of Emily In Paris, with Lily Collins aka marketing whiz Emily, wearing the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Face Mask for a glow up, it sure snapped back into the present day again. It was time to know more.

The masks–that pack a futuristic vibe–use specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin at varying depths, triggering natural processes that help rejuvenate, calm, and clarify the complexion.

When we talk about the masks, a nugget of information is that it was actually once developed by NASA to facilitate wound healing. Soon, it was adopted by dermatologists and with positive feedback, LED (light-emitting diode) therapy has become a go-to treatment for a range of skin concerns. The masks–that pack a futuristic vibe–use specific wavelengths of light to penetrate the skin at varying depths, triggering natural processes that help rejuvenate, calm, and clarify the complexion. The mask is also said to lessen acne, soften fine lines and blemishes, making for an all-in-one. Have we been looking at a cult product all this time?

For busy folks like me—who have little time but for a honey-lime water ritual, a quick facial and a run around the block—anything quick, non-invasive and pain-free that enhances the skincare routine, sure grabs attention. Does the mask fit your need? Here’s what experts have to say as they also share a few words to keep in mind when using an LED mask.

Packs A ‘Light' Punch



There are multiple benefits. Dr Piyusha Bhagde, Founder and Chief Dermatologist at Skin Ethics Clinic, Akola, Maharashtra, outlines them: “LED (light-emitting diode) light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that enters the skin’s layers to improve the skin LED light therapy helps treat a variety of skin concerns and conditions, including: It goes from basic remedies for sun damage, wounds and wrinkles to tackling eczema hair loss, mild to moderate acne, psoriasis, rough, scaly, precancerous spots on the skin (actinic keratosis) and rosacea. Red LED light therapy reduces inflammation and stimulates the production of collagen, a protein responsible for younger-looking skin that diminishes with age. Blue LED light therapy destroys acne-causing bacteria (P. acnes). But LED light therapy doesn’t help with acne cysts, blackheads and whiteheads.”

LED masks allow people to perform light therapy treatments in the comfort of their own homes, offering a more convenient option than scheduled appointments at a dermatologist’s office

There’s definitely a buzz of late about these masks and she fields a lot of queries around them. She says, “Yes, people are using them of late. LED masks allow people to perform light therapy treatments in the comfort of their own homes, offering a more convenient option than scheduled appointments at a dermatologist’s office. So, a lot of people are opting for them. At-home, masks are typically less expensive than professional-grade devices used in dermatological settings.”

Sunspots To Soothing And Inflammation: It's A Summer Beauty Bestie

If you want to zone in on a particular issue, this might have you covered. On how the LED mask helps multiple skin concerns, Dr Niti Gaur, MD, Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology (Singapore, USA), Board Certified Dermatologist and Founder of Citrine Clinic, Gurgaon, first explains its process: “LED (Light Emitting Diode) masks use non-invasive light energy to penetrate different layers of the skin, delivering targeted benefits without heat or damage. Each wavelength of light corresponds to a specific colour, with each designed to address unique skin concerns.” She breaks down each colour and what it addresses:



Red Light: Penetrates deeply into the dermal layers, where it stimulates fibroblast cells to boost collagen and elastin production. This is effective for combating signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging. Red light is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a good option for soothing irritated or stressed skin.

Blue light: Inactivates acne causing bacteria, reduces active breakouts and helps regulate sebum production.

Green Light: This acts on the melanin-producing layers of the skin. It is beneficial for those with uneven skin tone, sunspots, age spots, or hyperpigmentation.

Near-Infrared Therapy: These use light that penetrates even deeper, reaching muscles, tissues, and joints. This promotes cellular regeneration and repair, making it highly effective for accelerating healing after surgical or dermatological treatments. It can also relieve chronic skin conditions such as rosacea or psoriasis by reducing inflammation and help alleviate muscle pain and stiffness, providing additional wellness benefits. These masks are ideal for individuals recovering from treatments, managing chronic conditions, or seeking comprehensive rejuvenation for both skin and body.

Key Benefits of LED Masks

Improved Skin Health: By strengthening the skin barrier, which is vital for protecting against environmental stressors and retaining moisture. The enhanced barrier function leads to improved hydration levels, resulting in firmer and more supple skin. With consistent use, LED therapy refines skin texture, leaving it smoother and more resilient.

Acne and Breakout Management

Blue light therapy is an effective, non-invasive solution for managing acne and preventing future breakouts. Over time, regular sessions help regulate oil production, keeping pores clear and skin looking balanced and healthy.

Anti-Aging Effects

By stimulating the production of collagen and elastin, it works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Accelerated Healing

Near-infrared therapy plays a crucial role in speeding up the skin’s natural healing processes. It is particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from procedures like microneedling, laser treatments, or even managing chronic conditions such as eczema or psoriasis.

Muscle and Pain Relief

The benefits of LED therapy extend beyond the skin to address underlying discomfort in facial muscles. Near-infrared and red light therapy can alleviate tension in areas prone to strain, such as the jawline and temples, making it useful for managing TMJ disorders and minor headaches. The penetrating warmth relaxes facial muscles, providing soothing relief and improving overall comfort.

TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND WHEN USING THIS

LED masks are usually safe for all skin types, and may be used in all seasons. Most LED masks are safe to use at home. However, Dr Gaur cautions that certain precautionary measures are necessary, such as:

• A patch test over the arm or any other body part is advisable, before using it on the face

• Ensure that the mask is FDA approved.

• The mask must be used on clean and dry skin.

• Use the wavelength according to your skin type and concern.

• Do not use LED masks for a duration that is longer than recommended.

• Always check with the dermat before trying one.

Stressed And Experiencing Hair Loss? Check This Out

It’s not just for the skin, the technology has transitioned to hair, too. Vibhuti Arora, Founder, House Of Beauty came up with an LED hair comb, based on personal experience. She shares, “This was personal for me as I felt stress and health triggers always led to hair fall. So, I created something that worked for me; I wanted to help others with it, too. When I read that red light therapy releases ATP from the mitochondria—supporting cell regeneration and hair follicle strength—I knew we needed to bring this to haircare. But since LED red light tech can be expensive, we launched two options: the LED Hair Brush with 32 bulbs, and a more affordable Red Light Massager with six. The idea is combining science, technology, and traditional Ayurvedic solutions, something House Of Beauty believes in.”

Tackling The Summer

Frizz making you crazy in the summer? Photograph: (Pexels)

Some figures state how red light therapy can promote hair growth. Can it be used by anyone? “Yes, anyone above the age of 18 can safely use the LED hair comb. It uses red light therapy, which is non-invasive and has no known side effects, making it a safe option for regular use,” says Arora.

The LED Hair Brush does not directly protect the scalp from summer heat, it’s aimed to help manage the effects, as Arora explains. “In summer, sweat and humidity create the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive on the scalp. That’s where the blue light (around 415nm wavelength) comes in—it is antibacterial and helps reduce scalp buildup. At the same time, red light (around 630–660nm) soothes inflammation and calms any redness or heat-related irritation. Together, they support a cleaner, healthier scalp environment and reduce issues like itching or scalp sensitivity, which tend to get worse during the warmer months.”

She adds, “You don’t need anything special before or after using an LED hair comb, but for better results—especially if you're dealing with severe hair fall or alopecia—we highly recommend pairing it with a Procapil-based serum or a lightweight, non-greasy hairspray. These products help boost the effectiveness of the LED massage and speed up visible results. At the end of the day, that’s what we look for.”



