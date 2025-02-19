Can’t Get Enough: More From February’s Love-Laced Beauty Picks

This time's beauty drop is a fresh mix of high-performance skincare, luxe fragrances, and relaxation essentials that you’ll want to add to your and everyone around you's vanity ASAP. From SPF-packed lip treatments to mood-boosting scents, these launches are almost like little everyday indulgences. Keep scrolling for the buzziest new beauty arrivals, worth the hype.

Jo Malone London Rose Taif Eau De Parfum

If February could be bottled up as a fragrance, it would be this. Rose Taif is a luxurious take on the classic rose, blending rich florals with warm, sensual undertones. A mix of florals and amber is the key to smelling like delicious seduction.

Buy here.

Mermade Hair Pro Mini Waver

The famed Australian hair tool brand has finally made its debut in India, and we can't contain our excitement. Their viral waver tool gives your hair the perfect waves, effortlessly without any damage.

Buy here.

Ministry Of Pedicure's Bombini Lush Mani-Pedi

The most relaxing, time-efficient 6-step stress relief routine for your hands and feet, this is just what you're looking for after a long week. With relaxing salts, and ingredients like lactic acid to improve the appearance of tired skin, you won't want to leave the chair!

Available at all leading salons.

HYUE HydraGlow Color Reviving Lip Oil

Are you tired of your hair getting stuck to your lipgloss? Because we definitely are! Here’s a product that will keep your lips kissable always, sans any stickiness or goopy feeling. It also leaves the prettiest pink tint behind, and comes in other shades as well.

Buy here.

Nisara Perfume Gift Set For Women

Elevate your scent game with a fragrance for every occasion, with the most delicious set. It's going to make sure you're the best-smelling person in the room at all times!

Buy here.

Kiko M ilano Volume & Definition Top Coat M ascara

We gave this mascara a try, and it has hands down lasted the longest, giving our lashest the thickest, fullest look. It won't weigh them down, and the lift is insane.

Buy here.

Foxtale Valley of Flowers Eau De Parfum

If you're looking for a long-lasting sweet floral scent, this perfume has got you covered! With the most delicate, feminine scent, it's going to make sure you smell luxe on a budget.



Buy here.

Nykaa Naturals Rice Water & Hyaluronic Acid Hair Serum

We know all the amazing things that fermented rice water can do for our hair, but let's be honest, that's a tedious task to undertake. The good news is that there's an easier way to get that glassy shine, and it comes in the form of an easy-to-use serum!

Buy here.

Skinvest CEO Serum

This incredible serum covers everything in a single step- it's a multi-active skin potion that treats and prevents pigmentation and dark spots, acne and blemishes, and enlarged pores and uneven skin texture.

Buy here.

DIPTYQUE Orphéon Eau de Parfum

A nostalgic, warm, and sophisticated scent inspired by a Parisian jazz club from the 1960s, you'll never feel chic-er than when you have this fragrance on.

Available in stores.

Sugar Cosmetics Glide Peptide SPF50 PA+++ Lip Treatment

A multi-tasking lip care essential that hydrates, protects, and plumps- for perfectly glossed, well-protected lips all day! Plus, the shade range is SO cute.

Buy here.

ZeroZero Bergamot Essential Oil (Citrus Bergamia)

Feel fresh and energised with this 100% natural essential bergamot oil. The zesty, uplifting essential oil, known for its bright citrus aroma and soothing benefits is going to make your day, whether in skincare, massage blends, or just a refreshing home fragrance.

Buy here.