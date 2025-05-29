Clean(ish), Green(ish): A Guide To Becoming A Conscious Beauty Shopper

I still love beauty packaging. I still hoard lip oils. And I still shop online late at night like I'm preparing for an apocalypse that requires four highlighters and an emergency tub of body butter.

But I also know that beauty waste is real. Most of it doesn’t get recycled. And once you notice it, it’s hard to unsee: the single-use sachets, the 17-step routines, the mini kits that look cute on Instagram but die a slow death at the back of your drawer.

I’m not here to judge anyone for buying stuff. I'm still buying stuff. But I am trying to buy it a little better.

This is my non-preachy, low-effort guide to being a slightly more conscious beauty shopper—without killing the vibe.

Step One: Ask Before You Add To Cart

The easiest way to reduce waste? Buy less stuff. I know, revolutionary. But it works. Now, every time I almost check out, I ask:

Do I already own something like this?





Will I use it within the next 3 months or forget it exists after one swipe?





Is this for my skin or just for my mood today?





Is this a skincare product or a personality crisis in a glass bottle?





If I can’t answer these honestly, I close the tab. Or I save it for later and usually forget about it. Which is telling.

Step Two: Skip Minis Unless You’re Travelling

Yes, they’re cute. No, they’re not eco-friendly. Minis use more packaging per ml than full sizes—and they’re harder to recycle. Unless you're actually travelling, choose the regular size. Use less. Use it longer.

I’d much rather invest in refillable containers from Amazon and fill them up from my full-size products. Adds a few minutes to my packing time, but keeps me clean-ish.

Step Three: Avoid Single-Use Anything

Wipes? Out. Sachets? Worse. Sheet masks? Sorry.

They all go straight to landfills and usually come wrapped in enough plastic to make your toner cry.

I’m not saying never. I’m saying not often. Try replacing with:

Reusable cotton pads





Clay masks in jars





Wash-off masks over sheet masks





Cleansing balms instead of makeup wipes. Better for the planet. Better for your skin barrier.

Step Four: Actually Finish Your Products

The problem isn’t always what we’re buying. It’s how much we’re wasting.

I’ve started going back to basics:

Use a product till it’s done, then replace it





Don’t open three cleansers at once “just to try them”





Rotate skincare seasonally instead of hoarding





Keep one shelf empty, on purpose. It helps.

Honestly, finishing a product feels better than impulse-buying a new one now. Weird, but true.

Step Five: Look At The Packaging—But Don’t Get Played

You don’t need to decode recycling hieroglyphics. Just start with this:

Pumps and glass bottles = better





Refill options = better





Plastic tubs with no labels stuck on = more recyclable





Anything multi-material (pump + foil + plastic) = probably landfill

If a product looks sustainable but doesn’t say what it’s doing, it’s probably just marketing. Ask questions. You’re allowed.

Step Six: Let Go Of The Guilt, Not The Intention

Some days I’ll reuse a glass serum bottle for a DIY mask. Other days I’ll order a limited-edition highlighter I don’t need just because the compact clicks in a satisfying way.

That’s fine.

This isn’t about being perfect. It’s about being more curious. More conscious. Making small switches when you can, and not spiralling when you don’t.

Better is enough. Better is hot.

TL;DR: How To Shop Smarter Without The Drama

Full size > mini size





Multi-use > single-use





Refillable > repurchase





Thoughtful > impulsive





Used up > unopened





Curious > guilty





Being a conscious beauty shopper doesn’t mean giving up joy. It just means paying attention. Making choices that feel a little more thoughtful. And knowing that sustainability doesn’t have to look like glass jars and coconut spoons.

Sometimes, it looks like skipping a haul. Sometimes, it looks like using your serum till the pipette scrapes the bottom. Sometimes, it looks like trying—but not obsessing.

Clean(ish). Green(ish). That’s enough.