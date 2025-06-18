Consider This Your Mid-Year “That Girl” Starter Pack

Can you believe we’re already halfway through the year? Feels like five minutes ago we were scribbling down resolutions with full “new era, new me” energy. I think mine involved 5 AM workouts, journaling, hydration, and finally becoming "that girl," you know, the one that meditates before checking emails and eats almond butter and self-awareness for breakfast.

Well, I did not become that girl. Not in January. Not in February. Definitely not in March. But somewhere between burnout and bingeing productivity reels at 2 AM, I realised that you don’t become that girl overnight. You build her, one ritual, one boundary, one baby step at a time.

So if you’re also ready to soft-launch your main character era, here’s your mid-year manifesto to finally becoming that girl, in your own chaotic, imperfect, fabulous way.

1. Start romanticising the small things

That girl is someone who finds joy in the ordinary. I now drink water from a fancy glass because why not? I walk to buy my groceries with a playlist that makes me feel like I’m starring in a rom-com. It sounds silly, but these little things romanticise your life without costing a thing.

2. Clean girl = clear mind

The clean girl aesthetic is less about bronzer and bun slicks, and more about feeling mentally and physically clean. So I started making my bed every morning and lighting a nice candle, after. I do a quick 10-minute tidy-up before bed so I wake up to peace, not chaos. When my surroundings are clean, my head feels lighter.

3. Move, but don’t punish yourself for it

I used to go from zero to HIIT and then wonder why I couldn’t keep up. Now? I walk. I put on cute activewear, grab an iced coffee and walk. Sometimes it’s 20 minutes. Sometimes it’s an hour. But I move because it makes me feel good, not because I’m punishing myself for eating pizza the night before.

4. Create a hot girl hydration station

I am a changed woman ever since I got a cute water bottle. It goes everywhere with me. It’s my emotional support bottle. Hydration may be the most boring wellness tip, but it’s also the most effective. I even add lemon or cucumber slices sometimes to feel boujee, 10/10 recommend it.

5. Prioritise your night routine over your morning routine

Controversial opinion, the morning routine is overrated if your night routine is trash. I now put my phone away an hour before bed. I stretch for five minutes, double-cleanse my face, and spray a lavender mist on my pillow. When I sleep well, everything else feels ten times easier.

6. That girl isn’t busy, she’s booked and blessed

Here’s what I learned, "that girl" doesn’t glorify hustle. She protects her peace like her life depends on it. I started scheduling “do nothing” time. I say no to plans that don’t excite me. Life feels a lot more romantic when you're not constantly overwhelmed. She’s not lazy, she’s just resting her nervous system. Period.

7. Feed your body like you love it

I used to skip meals or eat random junk because I was “too busy.” Now, I keep a stash of snacky things I love, fruit, dark chocolate and yoghurt chips. Food isn’t a reward. It’s fuel for your soft, strong, sensational self.

8. Track your cycle

This one changed the game. I started syncing my workouts and productivity tasks with my period, and my body finally stopped screaming at me. Instead of pushing through a foggy week, I lean into planning and low-stakes tasks. Your body knows what’s up. Listen to it.

9. Curate your digital world like you do your closet

That girl doesn’t follow people who drain her. She follows people who inspire her, teach her, or make her laugh. I muted 47 people. Your scroll should feel like self-care, not self-comparison.

10. Be her… but be you

The whole point of "that girl" isn’t to become a clone of someone you saw online. It’s to be the best version of yourself, aligned, energised, and at peace. So if journaling isn’t your thing, skip it. You just need a few good habits and the belief that you deserve to feel good.

Here’s your mid-year cue: stop waiting for the perfect Monday or the “right mindset" and just go for it.