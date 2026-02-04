Dab to Fab Joins The ELLE Fashion Soirée As Gifting Partner

The inaugural ELLE Fashion Soirée, presented in celebration of ELLE India’s 30th anniversary, is a study in contrasts — high fashion and ease, glamour and intimacy, movement and pause. As designers, creatives, and tastemakers gather for an evening of style and celebration tonight, the atmosphere leans celebratory yet considered, setting the tone for brands that value substance as much as sensibility.

This year, Dab to Fab joins the soirée as a gifting partner, bringing with it a refreshingly grounded approach to skincare — one that feels perfectly aligned with the evening’s understated elegance.

In a beauty landscape often defined by excess, Dab to Fab stands for balance. The modern Indian skincare brand centres its philosophy on supporting the skin’s natural ecosystem, with a focus on preemptive, proactive care for reactive and sensitised skin. Instead of chasing quick fixes, the brand advocates for gentle, science-backed formulations that strengthen, calm, and restore over time.

Designed for real routines and everyday use, the brand’s products are intentionally fuss-free. They prioritise barrier health, minimal intervention, and consistency — making skincare feel intuitive rather than overwhelming. It’s an approach that resonates with a growing shift towards thoughtful consumption, where effectiveness is measured not by intensity, but by longevity.

For the ELLE Fashion Soirée, guests will receive Peace Host, the brand’s soothing creamy gel cleanser. Crafted to cleanse, exfoliate, and tone in a single step, the formula works to calm irritation while supporting the skin’s natural barrier. Gentle yet effective, it reflects Dab to Fab’s belief in doing just enough — and doing it well.

In celebrating style, creativity, and considered choices, Dab to Fab’s presence at the ELLE Fashion Soirée underscores a simple idea — sometimes, the most meaningful luxury is balance.

