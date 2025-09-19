Beauty Editor’s Picks: Festive Edition

Festive season is chaos disguised as celebration. It’s the one time of year I let my vanity look like it belongs in a Bollywood dressing room: shimmer, scent, and skin that glows harder than the lights strung across Marine Drive. These are the products actually getting me through it.

The Accessory of the Season

CHANEL LES 4 OMBRES BOUTONS

Shimmering, radiant shades that feel like a festive glow-up. The palette itself looks like a tempting box od sweets and the shades? Even better!

(your lyrical text stays here—it’s perfect as is.)

The Glow Cheat Code

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo

Powder on one side, balm on the other—because some nights need reflective cheekbones and others just need fake dewiness.

The Lipstick That Outlasts the Dance Floor

Giorgio Armani Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick – 400-Four

This red doesn’t flake, doesn’t smudge, and doesn’t die after three gulps of champagne.

The Fragrance Everyone Will Clock

Bvlgari Le Gemme Amunae Eau De Parfum

Impossible to ignore. Not the usual oud bomb, which is why everyone at the party will stop to ask.

The Palette That Does All the Work

Dior Backstage Eye Palette in Amber Neutrals

Festive eye looks are a slippery slope. This one covers soft shimmer, deep metallic, and a brown that doubles as liner. Zero thought, maximum payoff.

For Eyes That Speak

Simply Nam The Ultimate Kajal: Metallic Blue

Festive season seems incomplete without kohl. That’s it, that’s the reason!

The point of festive beauty isn’t subtlety. It’s remembering that when the lights dim, the shimmer, scent, and lipstick still do the heavy lifting. These are the pieces that will survive the chaos, the cocktails, and the 3 a.m. selfies.

