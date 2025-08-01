subscribe
Advertisment
Beauty

Beauty Editor’s Picks: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Edition

This month’s vanity rotation features emotional support icons, just-landed discoveries, and a few things I tried off someone else’s shelf and now refuse to return.

| Kannagi Desai
Untitled design (18)

There’s a rhythm to what stays on a beauty editor’s dresser. Some things I reach for purely on instinct. Others earn their spot after a one-night stand that turns into a summer-long obsession. And then there are the borrowed flings—stolen from my sister’s suitcase, a makeup artist’s kit, or a friend’s bathroom shelf—that end up becoming permanent fixtures.

Here’s what made the cut this month. No bridal references, I promise. Just the emotional support squad, the hot new arrivals, and the products I’ll admit I copied.

Something New

Untitled design (15)

The things I didn’t know I needed—until I did.

Something Old 

The products I keep coming back to—for nostalgia, comfort, or plain effectiveness.

  • Lancôme Juicy Tubes
    Y2K in a tube. I wear it when I need a hit of serotonin with my pout. I am serious, I have a rancid old one, and I call it my emotional support gloss. Till I don’t get my hands on the relaunch, this one won’t leave my vanity.

  • Pond’s Cold Cream
    Watch me have a panic attack if this or Weleda skin foods isn’t in my vanity. It is essential for my skin recovery days when I am skin cycling. I may not use it all that often, but it will stay there.

  • Maybelline Baby Lips Dr Rescue Medicated Balm
    I don’t care how many times this gets discontinued and revived. I’ll hunt it down. Forever.

  • Smith’s Rosebud Salve
    Technically for lips, but I use it on dry cuticles, rogue brow hairs, and occasionally, emotional wounds.

Something Borrowed

Untitled design (16)

I didn’t buy them first, but I’m definitely buying them next.

Related stories