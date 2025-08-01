Beauty Editor’s Picks: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Edition

There’s a rhythm to what stays on a beauty editor’s dresser. Some things I reach for purely on instinct. Others earn their spot after a one-night stand that turns into a summer-long obsession. And then there are the borrowed flings—stolen from my sister’s suitcase, a makeup artist’s kit, or a friend’s bathroom shelf—that end up becoming permanent fixtures.
Here’s what made the cut this month. No bridal references, I promise. Just the emotional support squad, the hot new arrivals, and the products I’ll admit I copied.
Something New
The things I didn’t know I needed—until I did.
HUDA Beauty Lip Contour Lip Stain
It needs to be stored a certain way, used a certain way, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, certainly.
Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum
Dark rose, black coffee, and a whisper of leather. It smells like someone you shouldn’t text, but will anyway. (That someone is me)
Rhode Peptide Lip Shape
Yes, I caved. But I love the blurring effect it has on the edges of your lips. It isn’t long-lasting, but I also use stains for the staying power. This is just an MLBB outline, and it works for that.
Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum – Strawberry Sprinkles
Feels like childhood, looks like grown-up gloss. The glassy effect is enough to wear without overthinking.
3TENX Hydrify Gloss Mist
Part hydrator, part glass-skin filter. I’ve started misting this before Zooms and telling people I just “woke up like this.”
- Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist
Technically, skincare for your hands, but the scent is so chic it doubles as perfume in a pinch.
Something Old
The products I keep coming back to—for nostalgia, comfort, or plain effectiveness.
Lancôme Juicy Tubes
Y2K in a tube. I wear it when I need a hit of serotonin with my pout. I am serious, I have a rancid old one, and I call it my emotional support gloss. Till I don’t get my hands on the relaunch, this one won’t leave my vanity.
- Pond’s Cold Cream
Watch me have a panic attack if this or Weleda skin foods isn’t in my vanity. It is essential for my skin recovery days when I am skin cycling. I may not use it all that often, but it will stay there.
Maybelline Baby Lips Dr Rescue Medicated Balm
I don’t care how many times this gets discontinued and revived. I’ll hunt it down. Forever.
Smith’s Rosebud Salve
Technically for lips, but I use it on dry cuticles, rogue brow hairs, and occasionally, emotional wounds.
Something Borrowed
I didn’t buy them first, but I’m definitely buying them next.
Clarins Water Lip Stain in Soft Pink Water
I needed a long-lasting lip, and my makeup artist friend handed this to me as she quickly touched up her face. Feels like nothing, wears like everything. You best believe it’s already on its way to me.
- L’Occitane Almond Shimmering Body Oil
Originally borrowed for a night out. Still using it three weeks later. No regrets, just glow.
- Caudalie Beauty Elixir
First spritzed at a friend’s wedding. Now it’s my midday pick-me-up when under-eye bags make a surprise cameo.