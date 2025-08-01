Beauty Editor’s Picks: Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed Edition

There’s a rhythm to what stays on a beauty editor’s dresser. Some things I reach for purely on instinct. Others earn their spot after a one-night stand that turns into a summer-long obsession. And then there are the borrowed flings—stolen from my sister’s suitcase, a makeup artist’s kit, or a friend’s bathroom shelf—that end up becoming permanent fixtures.

Here’s what made the cut this month. No bridal references, I promise. Just the emotional support squad, the hot new arrivals, and the products I’ll admit I copied.

Something New

The things I didn’t know I needed—until I did.

Something Old

The products I keep coming back to—for nostalgia, comfort, or plain effectiveness.

Lancôme Juicy Tubes

Y2K in a tube. I wear it when I need a hit of serotonin with my pout. I am serious, I have a rancid old one, and I call it my emotional support gloss. Till I don’t get my hands on the relaunch, this one won’t leave my vanity.



Pond’s Cold Cream

Watch me have a panic attack if this or Weleda skin foods isn’t in my vanity. It is essential for my skin recovery days when I am skin cycling. I may not use it all that often, but it will stay there.

Maybelline Baby Lips Dr Rescue Medicated Balm

I don’t care how many times this gets discontinued and revived. I’ll hunt it down. Forever.



Smith’s Rosebud Salve

Technically for lips, but I use it on dry cuticles, rogue brow hairs, and occasionally, emotional wounds.



Something Borrowed

I didn’t buy them first, but I’m definitely buying them next.