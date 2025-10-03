It’s Time! Here’s How To Cast Your Vote For The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025

We are finally nearing our favourite part of the ELLE Beauty Awards 2025!

Each year, several cutting-edge brands register their most innovative, stand-out products for the awards, each aspiring to win big on the biggest night celebrating the best in beauty.

To ensure fairness for all, each registered product undergoes several stages of meticulous testing, beginning with the Beauty team at ELLE India.

At the second stage, a panel of industry experts, dermatologists, beauty and wellness specialists, fitness experts, and beauty content creators, among others, come together to form the ELLE Beauty Awards Jury. This year, 17 Jury members convened at the House of Rose in Mumbai for the Jury Meet, where each one of the shortlisted products was tested.

Now, at the third and final stage, we need you to step in. It’s time for the much-awaited ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 Audience Vote!

Our beauty-enthusiast readers, who have followed the process with much gusto, are crucial in finding the best in beauty.

The ELLE Beauty Awards 2025 features a curation of over 20 subcategories across the primary categories of Makeup, Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Hand & Feet Care, Nails, Fragrances, Men’s Grooming, Health & Wellness, and Sexual Wellness. It’s time for you to make your vote count and help your beauty favourites move one step closer to the crown!

How You Can Vote

The voting process is simple, with no prerequisites aside from your passion for all things beauty. Here’s how you can vote:

Step 1

Navigate to and click on the Audience Voting link on the ELLE India website, or simply click here.

Step 2

Enter your name and email. This ensures that only one vote is cast per person.

Step 3

Select the product you would like to see crowned in each subcategory. Please note: you can only select one product per subcategory.

Step 4

Submit the form.

Once the vote is cast, sit back and wait for the results!