ELLE Beauty Radar: Why Everyone Is Ditching Heavy Mascara And Falling In Love With Ghost Lashes

You know how every few weeks there’s a new beauty trend that blows up on Instagram? Some are a little extra, but every once in a while, one comes along that feels genuinely achievable. Ghost lashes are exactly that. They’re soft, wispy, and barely-there – like your lashes, but better. The vibe is dreamy and lightweight, perfect for days when you want to look polished without looking like you’ve tried too hard.

And, I’m here for it. After years of mascaras that promised XXL volume and falsies so heavy they made me blink in slow motion, ghost lashes feel like a breath of fresh air.

What are ghost lashes?

Ghost lashes are a soft-focus lash look that’s all about separation, length and airiness. Instead of creating bulk, they give you a clean, fluttery frame for your eyes, perfect for days when you want polish without effort. They’re usually wispy and elongated, and the name comes from their weightless effect.

How to perfect ghost lashes

Less is luxe

Curl your lashes right at the roots, then brush through a single, delicate coat of mascara. Keep the hand light, you’re aiming for definition, not drama. Finish by combing through with a clean spoolie to fan them out.

Brown is the new black

For a softer impact, switch your black mascara for brown. Try Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop, the warm tone makes your eyes look instantly brighter and less harsh.

Curl + set = secret weapon

A good curl is half the battle. Lock it in with a clear gel. I prefer the e.l.f. Cosmetics Clear Brow & Lash Mascara and Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel. Add a lash comb into the mix for neat, separated flutter.

Grow your own

The dream ghost lashes are naturally long and healthy. Lash serums are your saviours. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash & Brow Serum and Nerah Ginseng Lash & Brow Growth Treatment help nourish, strengthen and boost growth over time, so your lashes look fuller and flutter-ready even without mascara.

Next time you’re rushing out the door, skip the complicated routine and keep it simple: curl your lashes properly, add one thin coat of mascara, then comb them through for that soft flutter. No falsies weighing you down, no glue sticking to your eyelids, no mid-day mascara meltdown to fix in the office loo. Just light, airy lashes that look fresh, the kind that make people do a double take and wonder if they’re actually yours.

