ELLE Exclusive: Diptyque’s Summer Fruit Garden – ELLE Beauty Team Tries It All

When Diptyque’s Summer Fruit Garden collection landed at the ELLE Beauty desk, we expected luxury, but what we didn’t expect was how personal the products would feel. With sun-soaked scents, mood-lifting mists, and surprisingly functional favourites (yes, even mosquito repelling spray), this is a summer edit that feels a little less like a launch and a little more like a lifestyle.

Over the past week, the ELLE Beauty team— Krishika, Kannagi and Siya, put the collection to the test. Here’s what stayed on our desks... and what found a place in our bags.

Krishika Bhatia – The Fragrance Edit

At the heart of Diptyque’s summer collection lies L’Eau des Hespérides—a fragrance that opens like a classic citrus spritz: orange, lemon, the usual suspects. But then, something unexpected emerges. A peppery sharpness weaves through the brightness, adding an intriguing edge to an otherwise sunlit scent. It’s fresh, yes, but far from forgettable.

The Hair Mists were a standout too. Ilio is soft, floral, the kind of scent you’d want in your hair after a long day at the beach while Philosykos takes you straight to a fig orchard—earthy, green, and wildly chic. Both feel like perfume’s more subtle, wearable cousin.

The Summer Essentials Gift Set is a bit of a flex, a mini Diptyque world in one box. Ideal if you’re new to the brand or just want to carry tiny luxuries in your tote.

Kannagi Desai - Everyday Summer Essentials

I was skeptical when I first heard about a Diptyque lip oil. But this one (co-created with Susanne Kaufmann) truly lives up to the hype. The mint-lemon scent is subtle yet refreshing, and the formula delivers lasting hydration without any sticky, glossy feel

The Radiant Shampoo was another quiet win—light, clean, with bergamot and honey that actually lingers in the hair. The Hand & Body Gel does the job without stripping your skin, and the Citronnelle & Géranium Body Spray? Genuinely useful in Mumbai’s muggy evenings. Smells nice, works even better.

Siya Bhambwani - Scented Spaces

The Vinaigre de Toilette was the wildcard of the bunch. It smells like something out of an old European apothecary—zesty, herbal, slightly mysterious. I wouldn’t use it daily, but it’s oddly satisfying in a self-care-meets-home-cleaning way.

Homeware-wise, the Citronnelle Candle is summer in a jar. Bright, citrusy, and practical (mosquitoes hate it). The Carousel and Wax Medicis Vases bring the visual drama, unexpectedly bold for Diptyque, but it works. They’re made to be noticed, not just smelled.

Our Verdict

Diptyque’s summer offering isn’t reinventing the wheel, but that’s the point. It’s familiar, but sharper. Effortless, but thoughtful. The kind of luxury that blends into your everyday rather than shouting for attention.

If you’re looking to invest in a few elevated pieces this summer, whether for your vanity, your carry-on, or your coffee table—consider this your edit.